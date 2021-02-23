CBX Software Unveils CBX 10

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBX Software, retail's leading product lifecycle management software provider, has released CBX 10, the next generation of the company's CBX Cloud platform. CBX 10 is the digital transformative platform that seamlessly integrates retailers and brands' product development, sourcing, production, quality and compliance processes.

CBX 10 has a completely redesigned user interface that offers a clear and intuitive user experience with retail-relevant features laid out simply to maximize efficiency. CBX 10's responsive user interface is optimized for mobile devices, enabling users to get things done while they are away from their desks.

More than ever, retailers and brands must be responsive to changing market demand and supply chain conditions. CBX 10's agile supply chain solutions enable retailers and brands to flexibly orchestrate their private label products from concept to delivery. In addition, the all-new user interface, CBX 10, is loaded with hundreds of new features, including artificial intelligence, that help users make faster and better decisions, 3D technology to facilitate 3D design and sample review, a built-in mobile chatting application and integrated business intelligence dashboards including a dashboard for environmental social and governance (ESG). CBX has even added intelligent pre-shipment inspection scheduling.

"CBX 10 raises the bar of supply chain management software," said Michael Hung, CEO of CBX Software. "It is our mission to continue to innovate in this space to better optimize our customers' businesses as time progresses, and we are excited to be making major strides in retail digital transformation."

To learn more about how CBX 10 can transform your product workflow from concept to shipment, please visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

About CBX Software

CBX Software is the world's leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider from concept to delivery - combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management (PLM), and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail & supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

