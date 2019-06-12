CBXmarket Named as Finalist for 2019 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBXmarket is pleased to announce being named a finalist for the 2019 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards.

The company was shortlisted among six finalists for the Technology Providers: Innovation Platform category, which "celebrates the companies, individuals and organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success," according to WealthManagement.com.

The nomination process recognized enhancements deployed to OASIS, CBXmarket's fixed income portfolio management solution. In April, CBXmarket augmented the platform with a rules-compliant optimizer module.

Receiving more than 650 nominations submitted by 262 companies, WealthManagement.com engages a network of 435,000 industry professionals. The winners, who are selected by a panel of independent judges, will be announced during a September 12th gala at New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom.

About CBXmarket

CBXmarket develops cloud-based financial technology solutions for investment professionals.

CBXmarket's OASIS allows fixed income investors to focus their time on alpha-generating initiatives. The combination of intuitive interfaces and powerful optimization techniques enables OASIS to streamline time-intensive portfolio management workflows. The system spans idea generation, decision support, risk management and compliance and integrates with custodial and execution partners to deliver seamless, straight-through processing.

OASIS optimization algorithms enhance investment outcomes and allocation decisions by proposing best-fit trades for portfolio construction and rebalancing. The platform allows investment managers to access granular security- and portfolio-level analytics, monitor holdings and perform detailed scenario analysis.

The team combines industry expertise with the brightest minds in software engineering to deliver cutting edge cloud technology that automates and streamlines the investment process.

