C&C Ag Solutions Launches Mutiny Crop Performance

MAYFIELD, Ky., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C&C Ag Solutions of Mayfield, Ky., today announced Mutiny Crop Performance, a new line of crop production solutions especially designed to serve farmers with the innovative tools needed to boost yields and improve return on investment.

"Our mission of "Farmer First" is what this is about," said Patrick Conyea, co-founder of C&C. "We named it Mutiny because we want to lead a high-yield revolution with a bold new brand. We want to help growers make the most of every dollar they spend on inputs."

Mutiny Crop Performance will initially offer ARTILLERYTM Plant Growth Regulator and K-BOOMTM Plant Nutritionals as well as UPRISINGTM Seed Treatments for soybeans and wheat. Each of these products have been specially formulated to drive higher yields and bring a better return on investment (ROI) to growers.

"C&C has two core objectives," explains Justin Clark, co-founder. "We want to help growers increase profits and take care of their ground for years to come."

C&C Ag Solutions also announced a new strategic supply agreement they've formed with Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC (www.meristemag.com ). The Meristem Crop Performance product line will now become another important component of C&C's offering of crop inputs and grower solutions.

"The Meristem team is working hard to help farmers cut costs and improve yields and we are proud to be able to work with them," says Patrick. He says C&C's objectives of boosting yields and helping farmers keep more of what they earn is one that fits well with Meristem's vision of "Driving Farm Business Success."

"We love being able to help crop producers gain higher yields," says Clark. "It's what we're here to do. And farmers need a higher ROI for every input dollar if they are to be successful."

C&C will now offer Meristem's initial product portfolio, including TRUTRACKtm drift control, AQUADRAFTtm water conditioners and surfactants and HOMESTRETCHtm nitrogen stabilizers and micronutrients. Conyea and Clark say they are looking forward to taking the benefits of both brands – Mutiny and Meristem – to farmers in Western Kentucky.

"Justin and Patrick have a real desire to make farmers more profitable and that's why it makes perfect sense for us to partner," says Mitch Eviston, Founder and CEO of Meristem. "We've set up Meristem to be the lean provider of high-quality crop input additives to help top crop producers cut costs and increase yields. Now, with the help of C & C, we'll be able to connect with more of the farmers who can benefit."

Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC ( www.meristemag.com ) is a joint venture between Old World Specialty Products and a group of talented agriculturalists with extraordinary backgrounds in agronomy and global agribusiness. Meristem works with farm businesses to drive out cost of production, increase productivity, diversify income, and increase access to new technologies. Meristem is keenly focused on providing products that can save farmers up to 30% compared to traditional market prices.

C&C Ag Solutions, LLC (https://www.facebook.com/ccagsolutions/) is an independent ag retail and agronomic consulting business devoted to putting the "farmer first" in all the services they provide. They serve farmers in Western Kentucky with high-quality crop inputs and crop consulting services geared to optimize crop yield and profit for their customers. They are based in Mayfield, Kentucky.

