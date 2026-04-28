CC Capital and OneIM Complete Acquisition of Insignia Financial Limited, Australia's Leading Diversified Wealth Management Group

Key focus on assisting all Australians to secure their retirement and long-term financial well-being

Significant long term capital investment to drive quality member, client and adviser outcomes

Strong support for management stability and accelerating growth strategy

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Capital, a private investment firm focused on investing in and operating high-quality businesses for the long term, and One Investment Management ("OneIM"), a global alternative investment manager, are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Insignia Financial Ltd ("Insignia") (ASX: IFL), Australia's leading diversified wealth management group with over A$342 billion (as of 31 Dec 2025) in funds under management and advice.

CC Capital and OneIM acquired 100 percent of Insignia for A$4.80 per share in cash via a scheme of arrangement, representing an enterprise value of approximately A$3.9 billion (US$2.5 billion).

"We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Insignia, one of Australia's most established wealth management companies, and to assist Australians in building a secure retirement," said Chinh Chu, Senior Managing Director of CC Capital. "We understand the deep trust and duty of care that comes with ownership of a company that plays a critical role in securing Australians' long-term financial well-being. Our core focus is on investing to improve outcomes for members and advisers."

"We have strong conviction in the top-tier management team led by CEO Scott Hartley and are closely aligned with the company's Vision 2030 Strategy. We are committed to providing the capital and operational expertise needed to accelerate the transformation and enable Insignia to better support members. Australia's world-class superannuation system and Insignia's scale, rich heritage and brands, including MLC, have long made the business and industry compelling to CC Capital and we look forward to supporting Insignia in its next phase of growth," said Mr. Chu.

OneIM's CEO and co-founder Rajeev Misra said: "The successful completion of the Insignia transaction marks a major milestone and reinforces our strong conviction in both the quality of Insignia's business and the long-term attractiveness of the Australian market. We are confident that OneIM's experience and expertise will support the next phase of growth, driving sustainable value creation across the platform. We look forward to partnering closely with the management team to further strengthen Insignia's capabilities and continue delivering outstanding outcomes for members and stakeholders."

Scott Hartley, CEO of Insignia Financial, added: "We're looking forward to continuing our progress towards our vision for Insignia Financial to be the leading and most efficient diversified wealth management company by 2030 under the long-term ownership of CC Capital, OneIM and their affiliates. Their investment reflects strong confidence in our business and allows us to stay focused on what matters most – delivering better outcomes for our customers."

The transaction was approved by the Foreign Investment Review Board ("FIRB"), the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority ("APRA"), Court and Insignia shareholders. As of the 29th April 2026, Insignia will be formally de-listed from the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Advisors

Deutsche Bank Australia and Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited served as lead financial advisors to CC Capital. Santander, Rothschild & Co and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors to CC Capital in connection with the transaction. Ashurst served as Australian legal advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as US legal advisor to CC Capital. Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer served as Australian legal advisor and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP served as US legal advisor to OneIM. Deloitte served as accounting and tax advisor to CC Capital. NMG Consulting provided strategic commercial due diligence advice to CC Capital.

About CC Capital

CC Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in New York, NY that was founded in late 2015 with a focus on investing in and operating high-quality businesses for the long term. The firm evaluates investments anticipating a hold-period well beyond that of a typical private equity firm and funds its investments through a variety of permanent capital sources. CC Capital frequently partners with highly seasoned executives, managers and owners seeking to create significant value post-acquisition. More information on CC Capital can be found at www.cc.capital.

About OneIM

OneIM is a global alternative investment manager that invests across the capital structure, asset classes, industries and geographies. The firm applies a flexible investment approach and focuses on creating long-term value working with exceptional partners and management teams. OneIM is sector agnostic and focuses on situations where it can leverage its cross-asset class expertise and capital base to achieve differentiated risk-adjusted returns. The firm was founded in 2022 and currently manages approximately $10 billion in assets. The team operates from offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Tokyo and New York. Please find more information at www.oneimgroup.com.

About Insignia

With origins dating back to 1846, today the Insignia Financial Group is a leading Australian wealth manager. Insignia Financial Ltd provides financial advice, superannuation, wrap platforms and asset management services to members, financial advisers and corporate employers.

Further information can be found at www.insigniafinancial.com.au

Media Contacts:





CC Capital

In the US: In Australia: Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson Joanna Ball Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher GRACosway +1 (212) 355-4449 +61 417 177 977 [email protected] [email protected]



For OneIM:

Bree Taylor / Ksenia Galouchko

Greenbrook

+44 207 952 2000

[email protected]



SOURCE CC Capital