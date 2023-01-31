CC Metals & Alloys Donates to Two Local Charitable Organizations Providing Meals and Housing Support to Western Kentucky Families in Need

Donations Provided to Paducah, Kentucky-based Martha's Vineyard Mission and Community Kitchen

CALVERT CITY, Ky., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, recently presented donations to two Paducah-based charitable organizations, Martha's Vineyard Mission and Community Kitchen, which provide meals and food support and housing assistance to Western Kentucky families in need.

Brooke Adams of CCMA presents a donation on behalf of the company to Martha Bell, Founder of Martha’s Vineyard Mission, to support the Mission’s work.

Martha's Vineyard Mission, led by founder Martha Bell, has been feeding the hungry in Paducah for more than 33 years. Known throughout the community for its annual Thanksgiving dinner, Martha's Vineyard Mission continues to serve thousands of meals year-round to the elderly and homebound. Community Kitchen, also based in Paducah, provides free lunches to the hungry, housing support to those in need, and case management for those seeking financial assistance. During the height of the pandemic, Community Kitchen served around 1,000 meals per day.

"Lending a hand to those in need is not only a responsibility, but a privilege," said Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of CCMA. "We are proud to support Martha's Vineyard Mission and Community Kitchen, and we're incredibly grateful for the care and comfort they provide to the community through meals and housing assistance. At a time when grocery prices are rising and inflation is putting a strain on families, these donations will go directly to our neighbors who need it most."

Today's announced donations follow a long history of CCMA supporting organizations in Kentucky and beyond. Last month, CCMA donated to three local charities providing meals, crisis assistance, and disability services to families during the holiday season. CCMA also supported two local organizations providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need across the region. And last April, CCMA and Felman Production, a Letart, WV-based mining and metals company also led by Motti Korf and Uri Laber, donated $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities.

CCMA encourages local businesses and individuals to support organizations like Community Kitchen and Martha Vineyard Mission.

To support Community Kitchen, please visit: https://www.paducahcommunitykitchen.org/Donate.

To support Martha's Vineyard Mission, checks can be mailed to:

Martha's Vineyard

1100 North 12th Street

Paducah, KY 42001

or

Martha's Vineyard

PO Box 8307

Paducah, KY 42002

