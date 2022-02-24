CC Wellness Launches White Label Service, Make WAVES, for Partners in the Personal Care and Intimate Wellness Market

Both established brands as well as new independent brands have benefitted from CC Wellness' unrivaled technical expertise, world-class manufacturing experience, FDA 510(k) portfolio, and sought after brand management solutions. CC Wellness is a leader in FDA 510(k) innovation with 23 approvals to date. In its segment, CCW received 26% of all 510(k)s issued in 2020 and secured 25% of all approved 510(k)s since 2015. Makes WAVES also offers marketing expertise to its partners with its segment-leading Amazon product management service.

Kong Son, General Manager of White Label at CC Wellness explains, "Our goal is to create a long-term business relationship with our partners where the focus is not solely on contract manufacturing in a traditional practice, but a portfolio and roadmap development that will enable brands to offer new products in line with consumer needs and future demand."

CC Wellness is an industry trailblazer behind some of the top-selling personal care and intimate wellness brands . #LubeLife is the number one consumer-rated personal lubricant on Amazon in the US and Canada, with over 130,000 ratings and reviews—more than three times that of the next closest brand. Muse Health is a collection of moisturizing hand sanitizers that combine bacteria-fighting actives with moisturizing extracts in cruelty-free formulas that meet CDC/FDA guidelines for protection. JO remains the number one sexual wellness brand in US specialty retail with distribution across North America, Europe, Russia, China, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

As its core, CC Wellness has the capability to manufacture all liquids in a bottle. Make WAVES will provide the innovation, roadmap planning, R&D understanding, regulatory expertise, and marketing skills necessary to help brands bring those liquids to market, and to brand success.

That success begins with superior product quality that is safe and environmentally friendly. CC Wellness uses only pharmaceutical-grade, USDA-approved ingredients that are created in an FDA- and ISO-audited manufacturing facility based in California. Organic ingredients are fully certified.

When it comes to speed to market, Make WAVES tracks and forecasts trends, delivering the most innovative products available. Precise navigation of regulatory requirements ensures products get to market quickly with excellent positioning in the industry and, delivered on time, in full.

Companies that have already partnered with CC Wellness have expressed their satisfaction with the entire process.

"Non-Friction Products could not be more satisfied with the turn-key manufacturing services provided by CC Wellness," said Marc Barrette of Non-Friction. "The staff there is very friendly and professional. Using the latest manufacturing equipment and processes, CC Wellness is able to produce a variety of quality personal lubricants for us at each step of the manufacturing process."

"CC Wellness gave our product a voice in a sea of wellness brands," remarked the Head of Product Marketing of a leading women's reproductive health and wellness brand. "The team partnered with us to steer things along and launch our products on schedule."

With the Make WAVES white label program, brands looking to crack the personal care and intimate wellness market can now leverage CC Wellness' unparalleled service offering to remove any and all guess work and frustration from the brand building process.

About Make WAVES:

Make WAVES is a premium white label service that includes formula development across FDM Retail, Specialty Retail, and e-Commerce channels. The service provides partners with unrivaled technical expertise, world-class manufacturing practices, a FDA 510(k) portfolio, and sought-after brand management solutions.

About CC Wellness:

CC Wellness is a pharmaceutical company based in Santa Clarita, CA that is dedicated to improving people's lives by delivering personal care and intimate wellness products made in a socially responsible manner with science-based innovation and world-class manufacturing. The company specializes in the development of cosmetics, OTC, organic and Class 2 medical devices. #LubeLife, one of the company's brands, is a best seller in the personal lubricant category, with over 130,000 customer reviews. CC Wellness owns other industry trailblazing brands in the health and intimate wellness space, such as Muse Health, Make WAVES, and JO.

