CCA Florida Continues Red Tide Recovery Efforts With The Release Of 5,000 Juvenile Snook Into Florida Waters

The overall initiative includes the release of approximately 5,000 juvenile snook, spawned in October 2018 at Mote's Aquaculture Park in Sarasota. CCA Florida staff and members joined Mote scientists in April and June to measure, weigh and tag the juvenile snook with Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags. The first release took place on May 16 th and the second on June 6 th , both consisting of approximately 1,500 fish into Ainger Creek and Tippecanoe Environmental Park in Charlotte County.

"As with our current redfish restocking initiative, we're dedicated to creating partnerships and programs that will help support the recovery of our fisheries and enhance them for future generations," said Brian Gorski, CCA Florida Executive Director. "These fisheries will rebound, and we're honored to be a part of that recovery, one fish at a time."

The total program cost of over $220,000 is being supported by the renewed Adopt-A-Snook program, allowing anglers and businesses the opportunity to join in the rebuilding efforts. Donors will receive an adoption certificate including the tag number and release location for their adopted juvenile snook after all releases are completed. Donors will also receive updates on their fish based on the data collected from the PIT tags.

One hundred percent of the donations will go towards the rearing, tagging, releasing, monitoring, growth and studying the snook. For more information, or to adopt a snook, visit ccaflorida.org.

About CCA Florida

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) was founded in 1977 after drastic commercial overfishing along the Texas coast decimated redfish and speckled trout populations. One of 19 state chapters, CCA Florida became the fifth state chapter in 1985. A 501(c)3 non-profit, the purpose of CCA is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources. Through habitat restoration projects, water quality initiatives and fisheries advocacy, CCA Florida works with its over 18,000 members including recreational anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to conserve and enhance marine resources and coastal environments. Join the conversation on Facebook or learn more at ccaflorida.org.

