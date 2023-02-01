CCA Health California Invests in Local Partners to Combat Food Insecurity and Loneliness Among Seniors

County and state-focused philanthropic organizations have proven track record in improving mental health, food access, and general wellbeing for seniors and their families

CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Health California, a leading integrated healthcare organization with proven expertise in complex care coordination, has announced at total of $50,000 in philanthropic donations to organizations that aim to improve the mental and physical health of Californians: the Emergency Food Bank; Institute on Aging Friendship Line; Saratoga Area Senior Coordinating Council (SASCC); and Second Harvest of the Greater Valley.

"We are thrilled to provide funding and support to four amazing charitable organizations that directly help our communities improve the health and well-being of local seniors," said Wil Yu, CCA Health California General Manager. "At CCA Health, we know how essential it is that older adults have access to healthy food and safe, affordable shelter. But it is equally critical that they have mental health resources and other avenues to maintain social lives and bonds, no matter their culture, or language. We feel confident that each of these organizations aligns with our philosophy and organizational mission and can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

The Emergency Food Bank in Stockton aims to build a stronger community by providing a safety net of healthy food, nutrition education, and hope. Their Mobile Farmers Market (MFM) travels to over 60 sites distributing fresh fruits and vegetables to families with children and seniors, reaching up to 1,800 people per week. Educators provide nutrition education and food demos, reaching 25-100 people at 65 sites each month. "We realize the importance of nutrition education and teaching heads of households the concept "Food-as-Medicine," said Dr. Leonard O. Hansen, Emergency Food Bank CEO. "The donation made by CCA Health will allow our Nutrition Educators to continue to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables to food desert areas in San Joaquin County, and provide cooking demonstrations and nutrition education."

Institute on Aging's Friendship Line is a 24-hour, toll-free crisis intervention hotline and a warmline for non-emergency emotional support calls. It is the nation's only accredited crisis line for people aged 60 years and older, and adults living with disabilities. Each employee is trained to screen for elder abuse and suicide, and CCA Health's donation will help fund translating resources so that materials can be inclusive to more residents. The Friendship Line is Institute on Aging's flagship program to prevent social isolation and loneliness, in addition to dozens of other programs designed to provide homecare services, comprehensive dementia support and connection to social support structures in order to help aging adults and adults with disabilities live life to the fullest. "Institute on Aging's Friendship Line will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, which is a testament to the value of the services it provides," said Tom Briody, IOA President and CEO. "We're grateful to CCA Health for their support of this critical program, and look forward to continuing our work together."

SASCC has several core areas: The Saratoga Adult Care Center (an Adult Day Program), a senior center, an age-friendly community newspaper, and RYDE (Reach Your Destination Easily), a curb-to-curb transportation and local trip planning service for adults 65+ living in parts of Santa Clara County. CCA Health's donation will help fund the Saratoga Adult Care Center, a licensed facility that provides daytime care, stimulating activities, and nutritious meals to less-independent older adults, thus helping them live in their own homes for as long as possible, and offering respite for loved ones caring for them. "We are thrilled to accept this generous donation from CCA Health to support the Saratoga Adult Care Center," said Tylor Taylor, SASCC Executive Director. "This donation will allow us to make improvements to our center and program to better serve the needs of our participants, many of whom are experiencing dementia or physical impairments that keep them from being alone during the day. As a demographic of the population that's often deprioritized, support for them means the world."

Second Harvest of the Greater Valley (SHGV) is a member of Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization, and reaches more than 35,000 residents per month. CCA Health's donation will help fund their Senior Brown Bag program, which has been helping at-risk seniors throughout San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties for 46 years. Twice a month, volunteers fill bags with 15-18 pounds of supplemental groceries, including 7-9 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables. SHGV also offers home delivery to those that are homebound. "Our Seniors are so important to SHGV as they are what got the food bank started more than 40 years ago," said Keenon Krick, SHGV CEO. "Now more than ever, they need the assistance that programs like our Senior Brown bag provide as their strict budgets cannot keep up with the rapidly rising cost of living in California. Unfortunately, fresh and healthy foods tend to be the first thing they cut from their budgets, so our ability to assist them in acquiring those makes a difference and impacts their lives in a positive way."

CCA Health California is part of Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA), an integrated healthcare organization with a proven history of improving clinical outcomes and driving breakthrough complex care innovations. The organization's nationally recognized uncommon care® model is proven to help individuals with significant needs live well in their homes for as long as possible.

