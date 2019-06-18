CCA Honors and Awards Diplomas to 1,090 Cyber Charter Graduates Across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Charter Academy (CCA), a K through 12 public cyber charter school serving more than 9,500 Pennsylvania students, recognized the hard work and academic achievement of 1,090 students representing nearly every county at four graduation ceremonies across the commonwealth from June 10 to June 13.

"I have had the opportunity to speak with many CCA graduates at different times throughout the school year, and I am encouraged," said Dr. Maurice Flurie, CCA's CEO. "I see them as individuals who are looking to contribute, striving to do better and not afraid to take risks to achieve."

As a statewide public cyber charter school, CCA offers a comprehensive, personalized and flexible educational program to its students and their families. CCA emphasizes the importance of providing students with the tools and support to prepare them for postsecondary success, whether they attend college, enlist in the military or enter the workforce.

"Our mission as educators is not just to get students to graduation, but we must put them on a path for success after graduation regardless of the track they choose," Flurie said. "It is critically important that we prepare today's generation to become tomorrow's leaders."

Nine graduates from different regions of the state were selected to speak at the graduation ceremonies.

Nicholas Brady of Philadelphia is a member of the National Honor Society. His speech focused on achieving success while personally faced with several disabilities, and how CCA helped him find his voice.

"I never thought there was a school that could meet my personal needs and accept that I had hardships with speaking and expressing myself," Brady shared in his speech. "I now graduate with a new confidence, a new sense of accomplishment, a strong feeling of pride and a voice that I did not have before CCA. And, with that, I am excited about my future."

Theresa Amore of Harrisburg is an honor roll student who plans to become an emergency medical technician. Her speech focused on encouraging her classmates to continue to overcome their challenges.

"Before CCA, my school life was entirely different. I was failing, and I was bullied. Before CCA, I never imagined this day," Amore shared. "We all may have different plans after this day, but we all have faced some of the same challenges. We all will be facing new obstacles, but we can use the knowledge we gained from our experiences at CCA to guide us."

Madison Swick of Johnstown is a member of the National Honor Society. Her speech focused on how CCA helped prepare her for the future.

"CCA has prepared me in ways that a brick-and-mortar school could not have," Swick said. "I have learned to be independent with schoolwork, increased my knowledge of technology, learned to overcome fear or anxiety, gained people skills and more – we were encouraged to reach our fullest potential."

The four graduation ceremonies were held in New Castle, Lawrence County; Harrisburg, Dauphin County; Jim Thorpe, Carbon County; and Drexel Hill, Delaware County.

