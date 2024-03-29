CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Death of a Director

CCA Industries, Inc.

29 Mar, 2024, 20:53 ET

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: "CAWW") is sad to announce the death of Michael Dunn, a member of the board of directors. The Company extends its condolences to his family. The officers, directors, and employees of the Company express their appreciation of Michael Dunn for his years of service to the Company.   

About CCA Industries Inc.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, "Hair Off" depilatory products, "Solar Sense" sun care products and "Neutein" brain health supplements which the Company licensed in January 2022. 

