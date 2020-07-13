CCA Industries, Inc. announces Melissa Gorga to participate in Bikini Zone® national brand awareness campaign

LYNDHURST, N.J., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: "CAWW"), a leading manufacturer and marketer of health and beauty products, announced today that TV personality Melissa Gorga has been named a Celebrity Influencer. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, business owner and mother-of-three is now working with the brand's Bikini Zone line as a social media partner, with a primary focus on its top-selling Anti-Bump Shave Gel.

"We are excited to announce that Melissa Gorga has agreed to participate in our national brand awareness campaign for Bikini Zone," said Chris Dominello, Chief Growth Officer at CCA Industries, Inc. "We are confident that Melissa's authenticity and commitment to finding the best products in the beauty space will speak to our customers and help them achieve their beauty goals."

"I'm a Jersey girl, so I love the beach. Thanks to the Bikini Zone shave gel and hair removal products, I am always ready to hit the beach with my family or my girlfriends—without ever having to worry about covering up embarrassing bumps or irritation," says The Real Housewives of New Jersey star. "And it goes on clear so I can see exactly what I am doing!"

As a busy mom and business owner, Gorga says she can count on the Bikini Zone product line to keep her swimsuit-ready.

Featuring a full suite of exclusively formulated, dermatologist-tested topical after-shave gels and cremes, plus hair growth inhibitors and hair removal treatments, the Bikini Zone product line covers every aspect of grooming care for the delicate bikini area.

Gorga also loves the fact that the company is based in New Jersey. "Bikini Zone folks are right in Jersey and they want everyone to enjoy the shore! I want to make sure you're looking great whether you're swimming or sunning," Melissa explains in her social post.

The Bikini Zone® line can be found at Walmart, Ulta, Rite Aid, Giant Stores, Stop & Shop, and other fine retailers. It can also be found on Amazon.com where it enjoys a 4.5+ star rating.

About Melissa Gorga

A New Jersey native, Melissa Gorga is a primary cast member on Bravo's hit reality series, The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Melissa successfully launched her own clothing boutique Envy by Melissa Gorga in Montclair, NJ, and expanded into an associated online retail store shortly after. She is also a singer and author. Melissa and her husband Joe are the proud parents of one daughter and two sons.

About CCA Industries Inc.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products and two newly acquired brands, "Hair Off" and "Solar Sense."

