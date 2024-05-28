CCA Industries, Inc. announces that our Plus White brand was selected as the 2024 Oprah Daily's Editor's Choice for teeth whitening

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: "CAWW") is happy to announce that our Plus White brand was selected as the 2024 Oprah Daily's Editor's Choice for teeth whitening. Chris Dominello, the Company's CEO, commented, "We are thrilled that Oprah Daily selected the Plus White teeth whitening kit for 2024. We believe it is the best teeth whitening kit on the market today, and obviously, Oprah Daily agrees. Our kit uses a hydrogen peroxide gel, similar to what dentists use for teeth whitening, but with a much more affordable price tag. You can find Plus White products for under $10! We thank Oprah Daily's Editor for reaching the same conclusion." The Plus White whitening kit is available at Walmart and on Amazon.com.

About CCA Industries Inc.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, "Hair Off" depilatory products, "Solar Sense" sun care products and "Neutein" brain health supplements.

SOURCE CCA Industries, Inc.