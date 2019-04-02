CCA Industries, Inc. Files Form 25 in Connection with its Previously Announced Plan to Delist from the NYSE American Market and Deregister its Common Stock

LYNDHURST, N.J., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: "CAW" or the "Company"), announced today that on April 2, 2019, the Company filed a Form 25 Notification of Removal from Listing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with its previously announced plan to voluntary delist its common stock, $0.01 par value, and Class A common stock, $0.01 par value (together, the "Common Stock"), from the NYSE American.

The Company expects delisting to occur effective April 12, 2019, at which time the Common Stock will no longer be traded on the NYSE American. The Common Stock may continue to be traded on the OTC pink sheets, so long as market makers and broker-dealers demonstrate an interest in trading in the Common Stock. However, the Company cannot guarantee that a trading market in the Company's Common Stock through the OTC pink sheets will commence or be maintained. There can be no assurance that any broker-dealer will continue to quote the Common Stock on the OTC pink sheets.

As previously announced, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC on or about April 12, 2019 to request deregistration of the Common Stock under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Immediately upon the filing of Form 15, the Company's obligation to file certain periodic reports with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, will be immediately suspended. The Company intends to provide certain quarterly and annual information regarding its performance through postings to its website (https://www.ccainvestor.com) following deregistration.

About CCA Industries, Inc.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus+White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" complete skin care regime and "Porcelana" skin care product.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which would cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "planned," "estimated" and "potential," or other similar terms. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations regarding the Company's anticipated delisting and deregistration, the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company's strategies. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety or range of factors that include, without limitation, the Company's ability to timely and effectively implement its delisting and deregistration plans; potential adverse effects on share price and liquidity following delisting and deregistration; and the potential difficulty for market makers or brokers to make a market in the Common Stock, if they desire to do so, following delisting and deregistration. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The Company undertakes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by law.

