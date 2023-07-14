CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Results of Operations for Quarter and Six Months ended May 31, 2023

News provided by

CCA Industries, Inc.

14 Jul, 2023, 21:16 ET

PENN VALLEY, Pa., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: CAWW), announced today its results for the three and six months ended May 31, 2023.  The results can be found on the chart below.

Net loss was $133,339 for the three months ended May 31, 2023, as compared to net income of $229,075 for the three months ended May 31, 2022.  As shown in the chart below, the EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was a loss of $117,970 as compared to EBITDA income of $323,219 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.  Net loss was $416,127 for the six months ended May 31, 2023, as compared to net income of $253,651 for the six months ended May 31, 2022. 

Christopher Dominello, Chief Executive Officer commented, "We continue to face challenges in increasing sales in the retail channel.  However I am pleased that our on-line sales increased 15.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from the first quarter.  In addition our on-line sales increased 43.2% as compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2022.  We will continue working to increase our on-line sales which will eventually bring the Company into profitable quarterly results." 

Further information, including the Unaudited Financial Statement for the second quarter and six months ended May 31, 2023, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended November 30, 2022 and the Quarterly Disclosure Statement filed with the OTC, may be found on the Company's investor web site:  www.ccainvestor.com  

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, brands, "Hair Off" depilatory products, "Solar Sense" sun care products and "Neutein" brain health supplements. 

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.

Financial Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022

Revenues

$                 2,993,954

$                 4,291,232




Net Income

$                  (133,339)

$                     229,075




Earnings Per Share:


Basic

$                         (0.02)

$                            0.03

Diluted

$                         (0.02)

$                            0.03




Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:


Basic

7,561,684

7,561,684

Diluted

7,561,684

7,601,379




ADJUSTED EBITDA *

$                  (117,970)

$                     323,219




* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization





Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:





Net Income

$                  (133,339)

$                     229,075

Provision for income taxes

(32,587)

84,766

Interest expense

46,654

6,877

Depreciation and Amortization

1,302

2,501

EBITDA

$                  (117,970)

$                     323,219







Six Months Ended

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022

Revenues

$                 5,461,680

$                 7,337,486




Net Income

$                  (416,127)

$                     253,651




Earnings Per Share:


Basic

$                         (0.06)

$                            0.03

Diluted

$                         (0.06)

$                            0.03




Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:


Basic

7,561,684

7,561,684

Diluted

7,561,684

7,619,864




ADJUSTED EBITDA *

$                  (416,467)

$                     391,679




* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization





Reconciliation of Net  Income to EBITDA:





Net Income

$                  (416,127)

$                     253,651

Provision for income taxes

(98,549)

107,169

Interest expense

95,608

24,267

Depreciation and Amortization

2,601

6,592

EBITDA

$                  (416,467)

$                     391,679




SOURCE CCA Industries, Inc.

Also from this source

CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Results of Operations for Quarter ended February 28,2023

CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Year Ended November 30, 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.