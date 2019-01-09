CCABLAC Hosts Symposium Honoring Memory And Legacy Of United States Senator Joseph D. Tydings (D-MD)

Keynote speakers:

Mr. Benjamin Tydings Smith, Grandson of Senator Joseph D. Tydings (D-MD);

Mr. Wayne Pacelle, Founder of Animal Wellness Action.

The Panel:

Mr. Benjamin Tydings Smith , Grandson of Senator Joe Tydings

, Grandson of Senator Ms. Christina Gray , CCABLAC Animal Welfare Advocate

, CCABLAC Animal Welfare Advocate Mr. Wayne Pacelle , Founder, Animal Wellness Action

, Founder, Animal Wellness Action Mr. Carl Bledsoe , Former "Big Lick" Horse Trainer

"'The Horses' never had a better friend than U. S. Senator Joe Tydings. There was not one time that I called Senator Tydings for his help that he did not generously respond, even when he was not feeling well. We will never see his like again.

https://www.facebook.com/BillyGoBoy/videos/540764033090961/

Hopefully, the PAST ACT will be introduced in the 116th Session of Congress as the 'U. S. Senator Joseph D.Tydings Memorial PAST ACT,' and it will receive a VOTE in the U. S. Congress which has never happened before," said Seay.

Story Of CCABLAC (Citizens Campaign Against "Big Lick" Animal Cruelty)

CCABLAC Animal Welfare Advocates peacefully assemble and protest the Animal Cruelty to Tennessee Walking Horses from the Gulf of Mexico at Panama City Beach (FL) to the Blue Ridge Mountains at Asheville, (NC) to the White House in Washington.

https://www.facebook.com/BillyGoBoy/videos/2293588067594859/

https://www.facebook.com/BillyGoBoy/videos/1784512234918233/

CCABLAC videos of the "Big Lick" Tennessee Walking Horse "Big Lick" show gait are made at horse shows, and distributed via social media and internet to inform MILLIONS of persons of the Animal Cruelty being perpetrated upon the Tennessee Walking Horses. Consequently, many people no longer attend "Big Lick" Horse Shows nor do business with the sponsors.

https://www.facebook.com/NowThisNews/videos/1606891339327953/

https://www.facebook.com/BillyGoBoy/videos/1395566297244069/

Donations allow Color Ads to be run in newspapers. Empty seats at "Big Lick" Horse Shows prove that CCABLAC advocacy is working. Lawsuits are filed to be sure that Americans First Amendment constitutional rights are not violated, and seek justice and damages when acts of violence are committed against CCABLAC Animal Welfare Advocates.

https://www.facebook.com/BillyGoBoy/videos/995407697248993/

SOURCE Citizens Campaign Against "Big Lick" Animal Cruelty