CCAP Expo Hopes to Attract Veteran, Minority, and Small Business Owners to Gain Insight About Government Contracting Opportunities in 2019
U.S. Small Business Administration Observes National Veterans Small Business Week with Military Contract Opportunities Expo
14:42 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide veterans a chance at leveraging their military experience into a small business, The California Contracting/Acquisition/Procurement (CCAP) Industry Days Expo will provide a two-day long deep dive into the contracting process and provide insight into how to compete for over $3 billion dollars in contract opportunities in 2019.
The event, produced by RACVB, will be held at the Kerr McGee Center in Ridgecrest, California on November 7-8, 2018.
The highlight of the event is the U.S. Navy's Long Range Acquisition Forecast (LRAF) for 2019, presented by the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) operating out of China Lake, California. NAWCWD participation includes a networking session with many of the departments involved, to share information on contracting opportunities with small businesses and prime contractors. The expo will also feature high-profile speakers from NAWCWD, including Executive Director Joan Johnson and Derrick Hu of the Office of Small Business Programs. The event Keynote Address will be delivered by Shannon C. Jackson, Acting Director of the Department of Defense OSBP.
This year the event will coincide with the U.S. Small Business Administration's Veterans Small Business Week. The week of November 5-9, 2018, the SBA is turning focus toward businesses owned by veterans across the United States. As a National Veterans Small Business Week event, veteran-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to attend or exhibit. There will be panel discussions and speakers specifically focused on veteran experiences and interests as business owners. Those interested should visit the event website at www.ccapexpo.com or call 760-375-8202.
The agenda for the event is as follows:
|
November 7, 2018
|
1100
|
Open Registration
|
1200
|
Welcome
|
Emcee Chris Balish of ABC's On the Red Carpet
|
Introduction of Honored Guests
|
Host Welcome - RACVB, City of Ridgecrest
|
1215
|
Open Plenary Session
|
Elizabeth M. Perez, Deputy Secretary for Minority Veterans, California Department of Veterans Affairs
|
1300
|
Leveraging Veteran Experience into Entrepreneurship
|
Ms. Rachel Dearmore, She Marine Team
|
Mr. Peter Estrada, U.S. Small Business Administration
|
Mr. Wayne Gross, State of CA Department of General Services
|
Mr. Cameron Langner, Monterey Bay PTAC
|
1400
|
Exhibits/Networking
|
November 8, 2018
|
0730
|
Open Registration
|
Coffee and Continental Breakfast
|
0830
|
Welcome
|
Emcee Chris Balish of ABC's On the Red Carpet
|
Introduction of Honored Guests
|
Presenting of the Colors - Color Guard
|
Invocation - NAWCWD Chaplain
|
What to Expect Today - Derrick Hu, Deputy Director, NAVAIR OSBP
|
Host Welcome - RACVB
|
0900
|
Plenary Speaker
|
Shannon C. Jackson, Acting Director, Department of Defense OSBP
|
1000
|
Morning Networking Break
|
1030
|
NAVAIR Leadership Panel
|
Ms. Joan Johnson, NAWCWD Executive Director
|
Mr. Harlan Kooima, Director, Software & Mission Systems Integration
|
Mr. Collin Kyte, Director for Contracts
|
1130
|
Hosted Lunch/Exhibits Open
|
1300
|
Long Range Acquisition Forecast (LRAF)
|
Vendor Exhibits
|
Panel – I Won A Contract! Now What Do I Do? Tips for Successful Contract Performance
|
Diane Foucher, NAWCWD Senior Analyst
|
Henry Frohlich, NAWCWD Contracting Officer
|
Sandy Scharn-Stevens, NAWCWD Deputy Director for Contracts
|
1600
|
Event Adjournment
Exhibitors participating in the expo come from a variety of agencies and disciplines which include the U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. General Services Administration, CALTRANS, California Department of General Services, NASA, U.S. Navy China Lake and Pt. Hueneme, California Department of Veterans Affairs, Monterey PTAC, and the Department of Defense OSBP.
The CCAP Expo hopes to bring together voices from a variety of backgrounds such as Veteran, female, and minority business owners to promote greater diversity in the businesses involved in our government.
The event is sponsored by Trowbridge & Trowbridge, Saalex Solutions, Inc, and is produced by the Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The event also provides funding for scholarships for students in Entrepreneur and STEM career paths. For registration and information, visit www.ccapexpo.com or call 760-375-8202.
Media contact:
Matt Thomas
Telephone: 760-375-8202
E-mail: 203578@email4pr.com
Event website: www.ccapexpo.com
