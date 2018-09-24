CCAP Expo Hopes to Attract Veteran, Minority, and Small Business Owners to Gain Insight About Government Contracting Opportunities in 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide veterans a chance at leveraging their military experience into a small business, The California Contracting/Acquisition/Procurement (CCAP) Industry Days Expo will provide a two-day long deep dive into the contracting process and provide insight into how to compete for over $3 billion dollars in contract opportunities in 2019.

The event, produced by RACVB, will be held at the Kerr McGee Center in Ridgecrest, California on November 7-8, 2018.

Veterans Small Business Week being observed by U.S. Small Business Administration as part of their national effort to engage veterans during these events. Keynote Speaker Shannon C. Jackson of the U.S. Department of Defense OSBP

The highlight of the event is the U.S. Navy's Long Range Acquisition Forecast (LRAF) for 2019, presented by the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) operating out of China Lake, California. NAWCWD participation includes a networking session with many of the departments involved, to share information on contracting opportunities with small businesses and prime contractors. The expo will also feature high-profile speakers from NAWCWD, including Executive Director Joan Johnson and Derrick Hu of the Office of Small Business Programs. The event Keynote Address will be delivered by Shannon C. Jackson, Acting Director of the Department of Defense OSBP.

This year the event will coincide with the U.S. Small Business Administration's Veterans Small Business Week. The week of November 5-9, 2018, the SBA is turning focus toward businesses owned by veterans across the United States. As a National Veterans Small Business Week event, veteran-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to attend or exhibit. There will be panel discussions and speakers specifically focused on veteran experiences and interests as business owners. Those interested should visit the event website at www.ccapexpo.com or call 760-375-8202.

The agenda for the event is as follows:

November 7, 2018 1100 Open Registration 1200 Welcome Emcee Chris Balish of ABC's On the Red Carpet Introduction of Honored Guests Host Welcome - RACVB, City of Ridgecrest 1215 Open Plenary Session Elizabeth M. Perez, Deputy Secretary for Minority Veterans, California Department of Veterans Affairs 1300 Leveraging Veteran Experience into Entrepreneurship Ms. Rachel Dearmore, She Marine Team Mr. Peter Estrada, U.S. Small Business Administration Mr. Wayne Gross, State of CA Department of General Services Mr. Cameron Langner, Monterey Bay PTAC 1400 Exhibits/Networking November 8, 2018 0730 Open Registration Coffee and Continental Breakfast 0830 Welcome Emcee Chris Balish of ABC's On the Red Carpet Introduction of Honored Guests Presenting of the Colors - Color Guard Invocation - NAWCWD Chaplain What to Expect Today - Derrick Hu, Deputy Director, NAVAIR OSBP Host Welcome - RACVB 0900 Plenary Speaker Shannon C. Jackson, Acting Director, Department of Defense OSBP 1000 Morning Networking Break 1030 NAVAIR Leadership Panel Ms. Joan Johnson, NAWCWD Executive Director Mr. Harlan Kooima, Director, Software & Mission Systems Integration Mr. Collin Kyte, Director for Contracts 1130 Hosted Lunch/Exhibits Open 1300 Long Range Acquisition Forecast (LRAF)

Networking Vendor Exhibits Panel – I Won A Contract! Now What Do I Do? Tips for Successful Contract Performance Diane Foucher, NAWCWD Senior Analyst Henry Frohlich, NAWCWD Contracting Officer Sandy Scharn-Stevens, NAWCWD Deputy Director for Contracts 1600 Event Adjournment

Exhibitors participating in the expo come from a variety of agencies and disciplines which include the U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. General Services Administration, CALTRANS, California Department of General Services, NASA, U.S. Navy China Lake and Pt. Hueneme, California Department of Veterans Affairs, Monterey PTAC, and the Department of Defense OSBP.

The CCAP Expo hopes to bring together voices from a variety of backgrounds such as Veteran, female, and minority business owners to promote greater diversity in the businesses involved in our government.

The event is sponsored by Trowbridge & Trowbridge, Saalex Solutions, Inc, and is produced by the Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The event also provides funding for scholarships for students in Entrepreneur and STEM career paths. For registration and information, visit www.ccapexpo.com or call 760-375-8202.



