CCB Announces New Remote Proctored Exam Option for Compliance and Ethics Practitioners

The Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® is pleased to announce the launch of our new remote proctored exam option for compliance and ethics professionals seeking nationally recognized compliance designations online. Partnering with PSI Services, LLC, remote proctored exams are now being offered 24/7 for all of CCB's basic certifications, such as:

Certified in Healthcare Compliance (CHC)®—for healthcare compliance professionals of all levels

Certified in Healthcare Privacy Compliance (CHPC®)—for healthcare professionals of all levels specializing in healthcare privacy

Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional (CCEP)®—for compliance professionals of all levels within national organizations

Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional International (CCEP-I)®—for compliance professionals within international organizations

"We are excited to offer remote proctoring as another testing option for our exam candidates looking to demonstrate their expertise and continue to grow in their compliance careers," said Gerry Zack, CCEP, CEO of SCCE & HCCA, DBA CCB. "Through the remote proctor option, exam candidates can earn their designation from the comfort and safety of their home or office. This is another way that we, as an organization, have adapted to our ever-changing environment this past year—by increasing our offering of online resources and virtually held compliance education for the benefit of our members and event attendees through SCCE & HCCA, and now through CCB with our certifications as well."

CCB certifications promote compliance and ethics through certification of qualified compliance professionals. These designations enhance certificate holders' credibility within their organizations and among their peers, encourage continued personal and professional growth in the practice of compliance and ethics, and provide a national standard of requisite knowledge required for certification.

For more information on this new offering, as well as CCB's other offerings and designations for compliance professionals, please visit:

Society of Corporate Compliance (SCCE)®: www.corporatecompliance.org/certifications/become-certified

Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)®: www.hcca-info.org/certification

About the Compliance Certification Board (CCB)®

Since 1999 the Compliance Certification Board (CCB) has developed criteria to determine competence in the practice of compliance and ethics across various industries and specialty areas, and recognizes individuals meeting these criteria through its compliance certification programs. CCB is an independent body made up of compliance and ethics professionals who determine what obligations you need to fulfill prior to and after certification.

More than 12,000+ people actively hold at least one of CCB's compliance and ethics professional certifications, including an international certification for individuals who work outside the United States or those who have international affiliates.

