CCBank Expands into Spanish Fork with New Full-Service Branch and Announces Plans for a Flagship Branch in Orem

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CCBank is proud to announce its expansion into the Spanish Fork market, bringing a full suite of community lending and deposit services to its temporary branch office at 642 E. Kirby Lane in Spanish Fork, Utah. Construction on a new permanent branch is expected to begin within the next year. The Spanish Fork branch office adds a seventh location to CCBank's existing branch network with branches located in Pleasant Grove, St. George, Salem, Provo, Orem, and Sandy.

An early architectural rendering of the new CCBank branch office design strategy for the new Orem and Spanish Fork locations. (PRNewsfoto/CCBank)

"Spanish Fork is an important growth area for us," said Matt Field, President of CCBank. "Opening a full-service branch in this market allows us to deliver the type of banking experience our customers and community expect—personal, local, and focused on strengthening community ties. We're committed to being more than just a bank; we're a partner to the people who live and do business here."

The new Spanish Fork branch office will also house CCBank's agricultural lending team, further reinforcing the bank's support for farmers, ranchers, and ag-based businesses throughout Utah. "Agriculture is an integral part of the community, and our ag lending team is dedicated to supporting local farms and businesses with tailored financial solutions," added Field.

This expansion is part of CCBank's strategic efforts to grow its convenient branch office network, combining personal service with state-of-the-art facilities to meet the needs of Utah's growing communities.

Returning to our Roots with a New Orem Flagship Location

As part of this broader growth strategy, CCBank is also excited to begin construction in 2026 on a new flagship branch office in Orem, the community where the bank was founded in 1993. The new two-story branch office, which will replace the existing Orem branch, will feature spacious, modern amenities, expanded service capabilities, and serve as a central hub for both personal and business banking.

"We got our start in the Orem community, and the construction of a new flagship branch here marks a return to our foundation with a bold investment in our future," said Mike Watson, CCBank's CEO. "Our new Orem branch will be more than a building; it will be a statement of who we are and reflect our commitment to innovation and community."

The same architectural design concept pictured is expected to be used for the construction of new offices in Orem and Spanish Fork, bringing together best-in-class facilities and technology with the local expertise and values that set CCBank apart.

The Orem and Spanish Fork branch offices are scheduled to break ground in 2026 and will serve as centerpieces of CCBank's growing branch network throughout Utah.

