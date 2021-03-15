CCC Appoints Software Industry Veteran Shivani Govil As Chief Product Officer

CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, strengthens its executive team by adding Shivani Govil as Chief Product Officer. Govil will lead the company's product strategy, product management, and marketing functions and advance the company's strategic vision of delivering AI, IoT, customer experience, and network management solutions. The CCC Cloud connects 30,000 businesses across the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy including insurers, automakers, collision repairers, lenders, and more.

In February of this year, CCC announced plans to go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger deal with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., which valued CCC at approximately $7 billion. The company expects that certain proceeds from that transaction will be used to help fund software research and development. Shivani joins CCC at a time when technology is increasingly being applied to speed up and improve the auto claims experience for millions of policyholders annually.

"The scale of our network and speed of innovation drive our clients' digital transformation objectives," said CCC Chairman and CEO Githesh Ramamurthy. "Shivani is a world-class executive who brings strong expertise in leading large-scale product innovation and delivery. Her proven track record of supporting digital transformation across industries will play an important role in driving the success of CCC and our clients as we enter an exciting new phase of growth."

Before coming to CCC, Govil was executive vice president at Sage Software, UK's largest publicly held software company. Prior to that, Govil served as global vice president at SAP Ariba, launching the company's AI product portfolio across a network of 3 million buyers and suppliers. Govil has worked at both large companies and Silicon Valley tech startups and began her career in management consulting.

"CCC's commitment to customers and delivering game-changing product innovation was foundational to my decision to join the technology powerhouse," said Govil. "CCC's leadership in AI-driven claims processing has made a meaningful impact on millions of policyholders already. I'm excited to be part of the CCC team and build upon its legacy of customer success. Together we will set the pace of innovation in the digital era."

CCC is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

