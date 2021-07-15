CCC Brings Proven AI To Collision Repairers

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) announces its plan to further enhance CCC ONE®, the collision repair industry's leading estimating platform, incorporating advanced AI into its estimating application later this quarter. The new feature, CCC ONE® Estimating – IQ, will provide collision repair facilities a jump start on estimating, applying machine learning to pre-populate estimates with parts and labor operations based on photos of vehicle damage and configurations by the repair facility. The upgrade will put advanced AI at the fingertips of estimators across the industry, informing and speeding the repair process and improving the repair experience for their customers.

"Collision repairers have helped inform CCC's industry-leading AI models writing more than 150 million estimates on CCC ONE. CCC is now applying that knowledge to accelerate estimating for collision repairers," said Mark Fincher, Vice President, Market Solutions, CCC Intelligent Solutions. "CCC is excited to make AI-driven estimating available to tens of thousands of repair facilities nationwide using CCC ONE. Incorporating our proven AI, CCC ONE Estimating - IQ will streamline routine tasks and give collision estimators more time to focus on high impact activities."

The incorporation of AI into CCC ONE follows a recent modernization of the CCC ONE Estimating interface. The intuitively designed interface delivers mobility and functionality that makes writing estimates at the vehicle quick and easy, including real-time tips and reminders, improved in-line editing capabilities, and an enhanced shopping cart for parts ordering at the time of estimate. CCC ONE Estimating - IQ can accept photos of vehicle damage shared from insurers with repair partners when appointments are booked after an accident. Photos shared include CCC's AI heat map technology, giving repairers more visibility to incoming vehicle damage, speeding repair planning.

"The improved CCC ONE experience underscores CCC's commitment to providing collision repairers with trusted technology," said Arlo Johnson, SVP Insurance at Driven Brands. "As vehicles get more complex and connectivity with partners becomes more important to reducing cycle time, collision repairers need to have real-time access to information and advanced insights. CCC ONE helps us keep pace with and drive improvements across our business."

CCC ONE Estimating – IQ will be made available to all repair facilities who license CCC ONE Estimating. Insurer-provided photos of vehicle damage are available to repairers using the CCC® Engage customer experience platform. CCC ONE Estimating - IQ is compatible with any full-screen, web-enabled device and incorporates online updates, providing repair facilities with new levels of versatility and a strong foundation for ongoing innovation.

Learn more about CCC ONE Estimating - IQ.

About CCC

CCC is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

