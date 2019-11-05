CCC Delivers Powerful Lead Capture Tool for Collision Repairers

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announces today CCC® Engage Photo Estimate, a powerful new lead generation tool for collision repairers. The Photo Estimate capability enables repairers to receive and respond to digital estimate requests submitted by consumers any time of day or night. Automated, immediate responses guide consumers in providing necessary information, including vehicle information and photos of damage, which flow seamlessly into the CCC ONE® Platform, making it easy for estimators to create photo-based estimates quickly. Estimates are returned to the consumer's smartphone, meeting their expectations for speed, convenience, and digital communications.

"Photo Estimate is another great tool from CCC that has made our shop more profitable and productive," said Michael Schoonover, Schoonover Bodyworks & Glass. "CCC Engage helps us with all of our digital touchpoints from online appointment scheduling and digital lobby check-in to repair status updates. Photo Estimate is already helping us convert more leads into opportunities. We appreciate CCC for always thinking of ways to bring more cars to our door and for making us more productive in managing the work we get."

How it Works

Collision repairers can offer CCC Engage Photo Estimate on their websites via a plugin or through their listing on Carwise.com – CCC's consumer-facing website for shops to display and market their services to millions of visitors. Once activated, an "Online Estimate" icon appears, and consumers click or tap to initiate their request. An automated response is generated via text or email that guides consumers through three simple steps to submit their name, vehicle information, and photos of damage. An assignment is automatically generated in CCC ONE and once an estimate is created by the repairer it is returned to the consumer's smartphone seamlessly from CCC ONE. Appointments can then be scheduled digitally, and repair status updates can be delivered via text message throughout the process, delivering a completely digital, transparent, and efficient experience. Photo Estimate can also be used for customer requests initiated over the phone. From within CCC ONE, repairers send a link to the consumer to begin the digital process.

"Our repair customers have told us that they value our ability to create new channels for them to capture more work," said Mark Fincher, vice president, market solutions for CCC. "Photo Estimate gives clients a simple means to review damage, apply their expertise, and deliver an efficient, confident response to potential clients."

Fincher added, "Photo Estimate provides an efficient means for consumers to make a decision about filing a claim or self-pay." In either instance, repairers can inform consumers' understanding of options, giving them information to decide how to move forward.

Learn more about CCC Engage and Photo Estimate functionality.

About CCC Information Services Inc.

CCC, together with its affiliates, provides cross-industry solutions to support the vehicle lifecycle. Founded in 1980, CCC's solutions and big data insights are delivered through the CCC ONE™ platform to a vibrant network of 350+ insurance companies, 25,000+ repair facilities, OEMs, hundreds of parts suppliers, and dozens of third-party data and service providers. Annually, over 24 million estimates and 16 million repairs are processed on CCC's products and services, and CCC also provides access to car-related services for millions of consumers via Carwise (www.carwise.com). Additionally, Auto Injury Solutions Inc. – a CCC company – provides customizable, end-to-end, casualty solutions for the handling of first and third-party claims. The collective set of CCC's solutions inform decision-making, enhance productivity, and help customers deliver faster and better experiences for end consumers. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

CCC, the CCC logo, and CCC ONE are registered trademarks of CCC Information Services Inc.

SOURCE CCC Information Services Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cccis.com

