CCC Information Services Announces New Corporate Name - CCC Intelligent Solutions

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc., a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy, today announced it is updating its name to CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. The new name reflects the company's focus on applying AI, IoT, and advanced analytics to power mission-critical workflows, commerce, and connections across the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy. The CCC Cloud platform connects insurers, collision repairers, automakers, lenders, suppliers, and more to support the industry's digital transformation.

"CCC has evolved from a data provider to a SaaS technology partner digitizing interactions and operations for more than 30,000 businesses across the P&C insurance economy," said Githesh Ramamurthy, chief executive officer, CCC Intelligent Solutions. "CCC is relentless in our commitment to our clients and pursuit of innovation. The CCC Intelligent Solutions brand better encapsulates the company's drive to power new ways of working and new insights, supporting our customers' ability to deliver improved claims and repair experiences to their customers."

The name change follows the announcement of CCC's pending merger with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR) to take the company public.

CCC continues to expand its solution set announcing the expected launch of AI-powered CCC Estimate – STP and CCC Payments, an enterprise-level solution supporting payments between businesses including between insurers and repair facilities through a third-party payment processor. The solutions build upon the company's work to scale AI and connections across the claim's lifecycle, intelligently digitizing and improving the experience for users and end consumers and supporting insurers' vision of straight through processing. CCC has processed more than 5 million unique claims using at least one of its deep-learning AI solutions, and in 2020, the number of claims that used two or more of its deep learning solutions grew 100 percent. The company supports more than $100 billion in commerce annually.

Headquartered in Chicago, with seven offices nationwide, CCC and its nearly 2,000 employees take pride in delivering industry leading solutions and service to its customers – in 2020 achieving a net promoter score of 80 – a high mark in the technology sector.

About CCC

CCC is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

CCC and the CCC logo are registered trademarks of CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

