CCC Information Services Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. ("CCC"), a leading SaaS platform for the Property & Casualty insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

"CCC's first quarter performance benefitted from several positive trends across our business, and continued to demonstrate the significant value we deliver to all participants in the P&C insurance economy. Our first quarter results came in as expected, and our accelerating growth positions us well to deliver on our plan of double-digit revenue growth in the second quarter and for the full year (excluding First Party Clinical Services revenue which was divested in Q4 2020). Our customers are increasingly embracing digitization to improve efficiency, enhance the consumer experience, and manage the growing complexity of the auto insurance economy," said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

"Our return to the public markets via our business combination with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR) will position us to deliver more innovation and value to our customers going forward. CCC's cloud platform is a key enabler of the P&C industry's digital transformation, which is still in its early stages. We believe this provides a great opportunity for CCC to generate an attractive combination of top and bottom-line growth that will create significant value for shareholders."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $157.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $159.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted for the impact of the divestiture of a portion of our professional services casualty solution in December 2020 , total revenue grew 7% in the first quarter of 2021.

Profitability

GAAP operating income was $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP operating income of $14.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating income was $50.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted operating income of $39.8 million for the first quarter of 2020.

for the first quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP operating income of for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating income was for the first quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted operating income of for the first quarter of 2020. GAAP gross margin was $113.2 million , or 72%, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP gross margin of $104.2 million , or 65%, for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross margin was $120.0 million , or 76%, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted gross margin of $108.7 million , or 74%, for the first quarter of 2020.

, or 72%, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP gross margin of , or 65%, for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross margin was , or 76%, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted gross margin of , or 74%, for the first quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss was $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP net loss of $25.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $25.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted net income of $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.

for the first quarter of 2021, compared with GAAP net loss of for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was for the first quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted net income of for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $55.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $44.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Liquidity

CCC had $59.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.3 billion of total debt at March 31, 2021 . The Company generated $38.2 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $33.5 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared with $9.1 million generated in cash from operating activities and $3.1 million in free cash flow in the first quarter of 2020.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted EBITDA," "adjusted net income," "adjusted operating income," "adjusted gross margin," and "free cash flow." Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

1st Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Announced the upcoming launch of an enterprise payments platform designed to power electronic payments across the insurance and automotive ecosystem. The expansion of CCC Payments will enable digital payments between insurers and their network of business partners including the more than 30,000 businesses connected to the CCC network. The solution is designed to reduce administrative costs and cycle time for insurers while improving customer satisfaction. Expected to launch in the second half of 2021, CCC Payments transactions initiated by insurers will be processed by Nvoicepay, a third-party financial technology company and leader in payment automation software.

Announced the upcoming launch of CCC® Estimate – STP, which is designed to deliver on the industry's vision for straight-through auto claims processing. This new solution is designed to employ advanced AI, insurer-driven rules and CCC's vast network connections to fully digitize the estimating process for qualified repairable claims, expanding the digitization of auto claims, speeding processing time and elevating the customer experience.

Announced a 50% year-over-year increase in claims processed with deep learning and that more than 5 million unique claims have been processed using a CCC deep learning AI solution. The growth in AI-enabled claims was driven by a 30% increase in the number of insurers deploying CCC's AI solutions and an expansion of AI into multiple phases of the claims process. The growth in active AI models, which now exceed 300 that support client-specific rules, is powering more personalized claim decisions for both insurers and their customers.

Appointed Shivani Govil as CCC's new Chief Product Officer. A seasoned executive in enterprise SaaS and AI technology, Govil now leads the company's product strategy, product management, and marketing functions and is responsible for advancing the company's strategic vision to deliver AI, IoT, customer experience and network management solutions. Govil joins CCC from Sage Software, where she was executive vice president, and before that SAP Ariba, where she launched the company's AI product portfolio across a network of 3 million buyers and suppliers.

as CCC's new Chief Product Officer. A seasoned executive in enterprise SaaS and AI technology, Govil now leads the company's product strategy, product management, and marketing functions and is responsible for advancing the company's strategic vision to deliver AI, IoT, customer experience and network management solutions. Govil joins CCC from Sage Software, where she was executive vice president, and before that SAP Ariba, where she launched the company's AI product portfolio across a network of 3 million buyers and suppliers. Hosted 31st annual CCC Industry Conference. More than 400 clients from across the P&C insurance economy – insurers, automakers, collision repairers, lenders, parts suppliers, and more – convened at the two-day, invitation-only virtual event to share insights and discuss next generation technology. Keynote presentations underscored the importance of the CCC Cloud, AI and digitization to drive advancements in an increasingly complex marketplace and showcased CCC's commitment to innovation – featuring 25 product demonstrations.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, May 20th, 2021, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:



Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Full Year Fiscal 2021 Revenue $162 million to $164 million $672 million to $678 million Year-over-year revenue growth* 7% - 9% 6% - 7% Adjusted EBITDA $56 million to $58 million $240 million to $245 million

*We divested a portion of our casualty solution (specifically, the First Party Clinical Services) in December 2020. First Party Clinical Services revenue was $6.6 million and $34.7 million for our fiscal second quarter and year end 2020, respectively, which has a (5%) impact on our forecasted revenue growth range in the second quarter of 2021 and a (6%) impact for the full year 2021.

About CCC Information Services

CCC is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

CCC and the CCC logo are registered trademarks of CCC Information Services Inc.

CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,174 $ 162,118 Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $3,931 and $4,224 for March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively 67,873 74,107 Income taxes receivable 1,888 2,037 Deferred contract costs 11,876 11,917 Other current assets 32,646 31,586





Total current assets 173,457 281,765





SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net 100,315 101,438 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 45,656 — INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 1,287,260 1,311,917 GOODWILL 1,466,884 1,466,884 DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net 673 746 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 14,678 14,389 OTHER ASSETS 16,293 18,416





TOTAL $ 3,105,216 $ 3,195,555











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable $ 17,519 $ 13,164 Accrued expenses 48,100 52,987 Income taxes payable 4,075 5,129 Current portion of long-term debt 13,846 25,381 Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net 2,579 2,540 Operating lease liabilities 10,137 — Deferred revenues 28,100 26,514





Total current liabilities 124,356 125,715 FIRST LIEN TERM LOAN—Net 1,301,941 1,292,597 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net 316,269 322,348 LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net 35,671 36,331 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 42,992 — OTHER LIABILITIES 24,532 32,770





Total liabilities 1,845,761 1,809,761

















MEZZANINE EQUITY:



Redeemable non-controlling interest 14,179 14,179 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Preferred stock, $0.001 par; 1,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock—Series A, $0.001 par; 3,000,000 shares authorized; 1,450,978 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1 1 Common stock—Series B, $0.001 par; 500,000 shares authorized; 33,178 and 29,785 shares issued and outstanding

at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,514,544 1,501,255 Accumulated deficit (269,005) (129,370) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (264) (271)





Total stockholders' equity 1,245,276 1,371,615





TOTAL $ 3,105,216 $ 3,195,555







CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share amounts and per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 2020 REVENUES $ 157,789 $ 159,208





COST OF REVENUES



Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization of acquired technologies 38,013 48,387 Amortization of acquired technologies 6,580 6,575











Total cost of revenues 44,593 54,962





GROSS MARGIN 113,196 104,246











OPERATING EXPENSES:



Research and development 30,624 27,543 Selling and marketing 19,417 21,479 General and administrative 37,839 23,000 Amortization of intangible assets 18,077 18,077











Total operating expenses 105,957 90,099











OPERATING INCOME 7,239 14,147





INTEREST EXPENSE (18,766) (19,157)





GAIN (LOSS) ON CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF INTEREST RATE SWAPS 3,277 (21,147)





LOSS ON EARLY EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT — (8,615) OTHER INCOME—Net 87 140











PRETAX LOSS (8,163) (34,632)





INCOME TAX BENEFIT 3,079 9,380











NET LOSS INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (5,084) (25,252) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — —





NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (5,084) (25,252)





Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders - basic and diluted $(3.43) $(17.07) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A

and Class B common stockholders - basic and diluted 1,483,107 1,479,574





COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:



Net loss including non-controlling interest (5,084) (25,252) Other comprehensive gain (loss)—Foreign currency translation adjustment 7 (17)











COMPREHENSIVE LOSS INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST



Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest — —





COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. $ (5,077) $ (25,269)







CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net loss $ (5,084) $ (25,252) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 5,153 4,300 Amortization of intangible assets 24,657 24,652 Deferred income taxes (6,079) (12,932) Stock-based compensation 12,654 3,230 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,150 1,046 Amortization of discount on debt 194 124 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (3,277) 21,147 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 8,615 Non-cash lease expense 909 — Other 15 — Changes in:



Accounts receivable—Net 6,184 428 Deferred contract costs 41 (145) Other current assets (1,061) 1,236 Deferred contract costs—Non-current (288) (308) Other assets 2,106 (1,315) Operating lease assets 2,372 — Income taxes (907) 3,524 Accounts payable 4,344 (369) Accrued expenses (4,348) (19,062) Operating Lease liabilities (1,655) — Deferred revenues 1,580 261 Other liabilities (426) (79)





Net cash provided by operating activities 38,234 9,101





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Purchases of software, equipment, and property (4,637) (5,444) Purchase of intangible asset (49) (560)





Net cash used in investing activities (4,686) (6,004)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interest in subsidiary — 14,179 Principal payments on long-term debt (3,462) (378,462) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of fees paid to lender — 369,792 Proceeds from borrowings on revolving lines of credit — 65,000 Proceeds from issuance of Series B common stock 1,007 — Payment of fees associated with early extinguishment of long-term debt — (29) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 503 242 Repurchases of Series B common stock — (84) Dividend to stockholders (134,549) —





Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (136,501) 70,638





NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9 (26)





NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (102,944) 73,709





CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:



Beginning of quarter 162,118 93,201





End of quarter $ 59,174 $ 166,910





NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Unpaid liability related to software, equipment, and property $ 24 $ —





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Cash paid for interest $ 17,422 $ 17,913





Cash paid for income taxes—Net $ 3,906 $ 28







CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (In thousands, except margin percentage data) (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 Gross Margin $ 113,196 $ 104,246 First Party Clinical Services—Gross Margin - (2,249) Amortization of acquired technologies 6,580 6,575 Stock-based compensation 219 79





Adjusted Gross Margin $ 119,954 $ 108,651





Gross Margin Percentage 72% 65% Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage 76% 74%

CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 GAAP Operating Income $ 7,239 $ 14,147 Stock-based compensation expense 12,654 3,230 Lease Abandonment 909 - Lease overlap costs 925 - Net costs related to divestiture 772 - Business combination transaction costs 3,002 - Amortization of intangible assets 18,077 18,077 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,580 6,575 First Party Clinical Services—Revenue - (11,652) First Party Clinical Services—Cost of revenue - 9,403 Adjusted Operating Income $ 50,158 $ 39,780











CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 Net loss $ (5,084) $ (25,252) Interest expense 18,766 19,157 Income tax benefit (3,079) (9,380) Amortization of intangible assets 18,077 18,077 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,580 6,575 Depreciation and amortization related to software, equipment and property 5,153 4,300





EBITDA 40,413 13,477 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of interest rate swaps (3,277) 21,147 Stock-based compensation expense 12,654 3,230 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 8,615 Business combination transaction costs 3,002 - Lease abandonment 909 - Lease overlap costs 925 - Net costs related to divestiture 772 - First Party Clinical Services—Revenue - (11,652) First Party Clinical Services—Cost of revenue - 9,403





Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,398 $ 44,220







CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 GAAP Net Loss

$ (5,084) $ (25,252) Stock-based compensation expense 12,654 3,230 Lease Abandonment 909 - Lease overlap costs 925 - Net costs related to divestiture 772 - Business combination transaction costs 3,002 - (Gain) loss on change in fair value of interest rate swaps (3,277) 21,147 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 8,615 Amortization of intangible assets 18,077 18,077 Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,580 6,575 First Party Clinical Services—Revenue - (11,652) First Party Clinical Services—Cost of revenue - 9,403 Tax effect of adjustments (9,551) (14,403) Adjusted Net Income $ 25,007 $ 15,740



















CYPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2021

2020







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,234

$ 9,101 Less: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (4,637)

(5,444) Less: Purchase of intangible assets (49)

(560) Free Cash Flow $ 33,548

$ 3,097









