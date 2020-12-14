CCC Integrates with Amynta's PDP Group, Digitizing Connections between Lenders and Insurers

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS provider to the insurance and automotive industries, has signed an agreement with PDP Group (PDP) to digitally connect lenders on the PDP platform to insurers as part of the CCC® Total Loss Care workflow. The single sign-on integration digitally connects the PDP title administration service to CCC's total loss resolution services, accelerating payouts and processing for lenders and carriers following a total loss. PDP is Amynta Group's managing general agency focused on providing specialized insurance services and title administration solutions to auto dealerships, lenders, and manufacturers.

Both the percentage of new vehicles financed and accidents resulting in a total loss are increasing. The integration between CCC and PDP will establish a digital connection between lenders and insurers, accelerating claims processing, creating greater visibility for insurers, and a better experience for policyholders.

PDP works with 1,100 auto lenders nationwide. CCC serves 350 insurers nationwide including 19 out of the top 20 insurers. The agreement connects the two companies' software, equipping lenders and insurers with a secure platform to exchange important loss documentation, including lien payoff requests, title processing and status, and letters of guarantee.

"PDP provides a powerful platform for lenders to simplify the complex task of title management and to accelerate innovation by creating seamless connections to partners," said Shawn Ellis, President of PDP Group. "Our agreement with CCC offers our lender clients greater automation and efficiency through a single sign-on experience."

CCC processes nearly 4 million total loss claims on behalf of clients annually. Its latest solution, CCC Total Loss Care, helps insurers reduce cycle times and connect with lenders and policyholders, informing decision-making and simplifying resolution. Total Loss Care also gives insurers the industry's first mobile app, offering policyholders a digital aid through their total loss journey.

"We're excited to work with PDP to create more connections between lenders, insurers, and the digital tools they need to streamline the total loss resolution experience," said Rick Evans, Senior Director of Lender Services for CCC. "In 2020, we saw nearly 2 million total loss claims involving financed vehicles. The time has come for innovation."

Learn more about CCC Lender Services and CCC Total Loss Care, now with title status.

About Amynta Group & PDP Group

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com. PDP Group, a subsidiary of Amynta Group, provides specialized insurance services and title administration solutions to dealerships, lenders and manufacturers. PDP Group is built on the strength of partnerships and an unfailing willingness to curate and create solutions that help businesses optimize operations, minimize risk and provide outstanding customer service. For more information, please visit pdpgroupinc.com.

About CCC

CCC, together with its affiliates, provides cross-industry solutions to support the vehicle lifecycle. Founded in 1980, CCC's solutions and big data insights are delivered through the CCC ONE® platform to a vibrant network of 350+ insurance companies, 25,000+ repair facilities, OEMs, hundreds of parts suppliers, and dozens of third-party data and service providers. Annually, over 24 million estimates and 16 million repairs are processed on CCC's products and services, and CCC also provides access to car-related services for millions of consumers via Carwise (www.carwise.com). Additionally, CCC Casualty, provided by Auto Injury Solutions Inc., a CCC company, provides end-to-end casualty solutions for first- and third-party auto claims. The collective set of CCC's solutions inform decision-making, enhance productivity, and help customers optimize experiences for end consumers. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

CCC and the CCC logo are registered trademarks, and CCC ONE is a trademark, of CCC Information Services Inc.

SOURCE CCC Information Services Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cccis.com

