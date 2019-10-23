CCC ONE® Streamlines Customer-to-Shop Payments

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announces today its CCC ONE® Platform now integrates with leading credit card payment processer, Clearent, offering collision repair customers a simple way to handle customer-to-shop payments. The CCC® Payments feature enables users to initiate and reconcile credit card payments within CCC ONE and offers visibility and oversight into accounting processes. CCC Payments was introduced to select shops earlier this month and is now generally available for any repair facility with CCC ONE® Repair Workflow.

"Accepting and processing self-pay or insurance deductible payments has always been a challenge," said Sharon Shaffner of Patterson's Collision Center in Valencia, CA. "With a line of customers standing in front of us, we needed to juggle multiple systems and hope they were talking to each other. On the back end, we had blind spots on how payments would be reconciled. CCC Payments is a godsend. By integrating everything into one system, we cut time off every transaction, eliminate payment pain points, and expedite funding, which now post next day."

How it Works

CCC integrates with Clearent credit card payment processing to leverage the existing CCC ONE receipts functionality. To activate, CCC ONE Repair Workflow clients simply contact Clearent to establish a direct processing relationship and to activate their point-of-sale terminal. Once activated, a "Pay Now" button will appear within the CCC ONE receipts screen where users can initiate the process. Payments made through the credit card point of sale terminal can be assigned by the shop to the appropriate repair order and automated reporting flows into CCC ONE eliminating the need for manual reconciliation.

"CCC is focused on constantly improving our clients' experience and operations," said Mark Fincher, vice president, market solutions for CCC. "The integration we've created between CCC ONE and Clearent adds important functionality that delivers on the promise and value of a single platform for our repair customers."

Added Matt Morrow, chief revenue officer for Clearent, "Our goal is to help businesses accept payments quickly, securely, and with ease. Through our integration with CCC ONE, collision repair customers can spend less time reconciling payments and more time servicing their customers."

Learn more about CCC Payments and to get started with Clearent.

About CCC Information Services Inc.

CCC, together with its affiliates, provides cross-industry solutions to support the vehicle lifecycle. Founded in 1980, CCC's solutions and big data insights are delivered through the CCC ONE™ platform to a vibrant network of 350+ insurance companies, 25,000+ repair facilities, OEMs, hundreds of parts suppliers, and dozens of third-party data and service providers. Annually, over 24 million estimates and 16 million repairs are processed on CCC's products and services, and CCC also provides access to car-related services for millions of consumers via Carwise (www.carwise.com). Additionally, Auto Injury Solutions Inc. – a CCC company – provides customizable, end-to-end, casualty solutions for the handling of first and third-party claims. The collective set of CCC's solutions inform decision-making, enhance productivity, and help customers deliver faster and better experiences for end consumers. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About Clearent

Clearent is a full-service payment-solutions provider with more than 750 employees, 50,000 customers and $20 billion in payment processing volume. Clearent helps small and medium-sized business owners securely accept payments anywhere with no hidden fees and transparent pricing. A respected leader in payments, Clearent built its technology from the ground up and helps Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) drive more revenue and increase customer lifetime value by creating a seamless payment experience. Headquartered in St. Louis, the company owns multiple ISVs and has been named to several prestigious lists year after year, including the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies and The Nilson Report's list of top U.S. merchant acquirers.

CCC, the CCC logo, and CCC ONE are registered trademarks of CCC Information Services Inc.

SOURCE CCC Information Services Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cccis.com

