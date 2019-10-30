CCC supports Nissan North America for Collision Parts Marketing

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announces today that Nissan North America Inc. has selected CCC to support its collision parts marketing and sales efforts. Nissan will leverage CCC® Promote to support dealers across the U.S. in offering promotional parts pricing to collision repairers as estimates are being written within the CCC ONE™ Platform. In-market testing of CCC Promote among select dealers saw a strong increase in OE collision parts sales. CCC ONE processes more than 24 million repair estimates annually and more than $13 billion in parts. CCC is a leading Software as a Service provider to the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries.

CCC Promote offers OEMs a way to present promotional pricing early in the estimating process when replacement part decisions are being made. Prices can be customized by geography, vehicle make, model, year, or part type. CCC Promote is an integral component of CCC® Parts, the company's parts e-commerce platform. The two work together to automate the parts sourcing workflow from upfront promotional pricing to electronic price quotes, ordering, invoicing, and the rebate settlement process with the manufacturer. CCC works with more than 25,000 collision repair facilities for estimating, parts ordering, and shop management functions.

"We are pleased to support Nissan as it looks to compete in more collision parts sales opportunities," said Jim Kinsherf, vice president, CCC OEM Services Group. "The CCC ONE platform helps to connect parts suppliers with collision repairers at the point of decision, which can make parts selection more efficient and positively impact the repair cycle time. Nissan's market testing of CCC Promote demonstrates the power of integrating parts promotion within the estimating process and we're thrilled to have their support."

