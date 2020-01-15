CCC’s Metro station project awarded dual Green Building Certification

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building program, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is the preeminent program for the design, construction, maintenance and operations of high-performance green buildings. The Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) is the first performance-based system in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, developed for rating green buildings and infrastructures.

The dual Green Building certification awarded to Msheireb Station: GSAS 5 Stars (in design and build under railways scheme) and LEED Gold (LEED 2009 for new construction) is a significant milestone as the subway station has achieved the highest GSAS rate for a non-residential building in Qatar and becomes the first LEED Gold underground metro station in the world.

Msheireb Station was awarded these sustainability certificates for implementing strategies in: sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, cultural and economic value and innovation in design.

The advanced Green Building targets, the jobsite's inner-city position, along with the project's complex structural design placed high demands on the execution of the construction work. CCC's project teams providing management, technical, and construction expertise ensured that the ambitious infrastructure project met CCC's high standards of excellence.

