CCDA's Three-Day Online Event Will Help Christian Community Developers Navigate the Exacerbated Realities of 2020
Sep 21, 2020, 08:26 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christian Community Development Association (CCDA) will host a three-day online interactive event that will allow practitioners across the country to find the renewal needed to lead change locally. The online event — aptly named The CCDA Collective — will be held October 1-3 and combine live-stream, on-demand, and peer-to-peer connection events. Registration is available at CCDAcollective.org.
"We know everyone is tired of webinars during this season, so we've intentionally built an event to uniquely address the collaborative needs of community developers," said Lorenzo Watson, an officer of the organization. Participants can attend up to 32 masterclasses, collaborate through 12 separate roundtable events, and network within 24 peer-to-peer sessions scheduled. Organizers have also curated morning welcome addresses and mid-day talks from key leaders to inspire the entire Collective.
"We are tapping our vast network to assemble the most prolific voices addressing the urgency of this moment in our history," said Cecilia Williams, President and CEO of CCDA.
Live critical conversation discussion topics scheduled include:
- Church in the Moment
- Practitioner Shift in the Age of COVID & Unrest
- Healing Racialized Trauma
- Pushing for Change In Protest
- Re-Building Neighborhood Capacity
- A Theology of Place
- On Staying at the Table: Rethinking Reconciliation
- Transforming Structures: Building Relationships & Advancing Justice
- Using Media, Arts & Activism to Ignite the Story
- Influence for Good: CCDA and Civic Engagement
Masterclass sessions to be offered include:
- Community Developer Immerse
- Reconciliation
- Social Entrepreneurship
- Worship in the Midst of Unrest
- A Theology from the Border
- Leading Youth Through the Critical Moment
- Educational Equity in the Now
- Using Media, Arts & Activism to Ignite the Story
- Re-discipling the White Church: From Cheap Diversity to True Solidarity
- The Matrix
- Intercultural Competence
- Spirituality for the Long Haul
- Workforce Development
- Market Solutions for Community Transformation
Peer-to-peer connection events will center around the following topics:
- Racialized Policing
- Rural Networks
- Healing Racialized Trauma
- Leader Coaching
- Community Practitioner Coaching
- CCD Mental Health/Social Work Professionals
- Millennials in CCD
- GenZ in CCD
- Women of Color in CCD
- Gender Equity
- Cohort Reunion
- Social Entrepreneurs / Impact Investing
- Youth Ministry Workers
- Educational Equity
- Emerging Voices of Color
- Global Connections
- Environmental Justice
- Voter Engagement & Support
"Our team is prioritizing opportunities for connection and collaboration so that every developer leaves equipped with next steps for continuing the work within their communities," noted Williams.
The full schedule and more details are available at www.ccdacollective.org.
