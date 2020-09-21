CCDA's Three-Day Online Event Will Help Christian Community Developers Navigate the Exacerbated Realities of 2020

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christian Community Development Association (CCDA) will host a three-day online interactive event that will allow practitioners across the country to find the renewal needed to lead change locally. The online event — aptly named The CCDA Collective — will be held October 1-3 and combine live-stream, on-demand, and peer-to-peer connection events. Registration is available at CCDAcollective.org .

"We know everyone is tired of webinars during this season, so we've intentionally built an event to uniquely address the collaborative needs of community developers," said Lorenzo Watson, an officer of the organization. Participants can attend up to 32 masterclasses, collaborate through 12 separate roundtable events, and network within 24 peer-to-peer sessions scheduled. Organizers have also curated morning welcome addresses and mid-day talks from key leaders to inspire the entire Collective.

"We are tapping our vast network to assemble the most prolific voices addressing the urgency of this moment in our history," said Cecilia Williams, President and CEO of CCDA.

Live critical conversation discussion topics scheduled include:

Church in the Moment

Practitioner Shift in the Age of COVID & Unrest

Healing Racialized Trauma

Pushing for Change In Protest

Re-Building Neighborhood Capacity

A Theology of Place

On Staying at the Table: Rethinking Reconciliation

Transforming Structures: Building Relationships & Advancing Justice

Using Media, Arts & Activism to Ignite the Story

Influence for Good: CCDA and Civic Engagement

Masterclass sessions to be offered include:

Community Developer Immerse

Reconciliation

Social Entrepreneurship

Worship in the Midst of Unrest

A Theology from the Border

Leading Youth Through the Critical Moment

Educational Equity in the Now

Using Media, Arts & Activism to Ignite the Story

Re-discipling the White Church: From Cheap Diversity to True Solidarity

The Matrix

Intercultural Competence

Spirituality for the Long Haul

Workforce Development

Market Solutions for Community Transformation

Peer-to-peer connection events will center around the following topics:

Racialized Policing

Rural Networks

Healing Racialized Trauma

Leader Coaching

Community Practitioner Coaching

CCD Mental Health/Social Work Professionals

Millennials in CCD

GenZ in CCD

Women of Color in CCD

Gender Equity

Cohort Reunion

Social Entrepreneurs / Impact Investing

Youth Ministry Workers

Educational Equity

Emerging Voices of Color

Global Connections

Environmental Justice

Voter Engagement & Support

"Our team is prioritizing opportunities for connection and collaboration so that every developer leaves equipped with next steps for continuing the work within their communities," noted Williams.

The full schedule and more details are available at www.ccdacollective.org .

About the Christian Community Development Association

CCDA has been inspiring, training, and connecting CCD practitioners and leaders since 1989. The national organization is dedicated to helping local community developers reclaim and renew their communities. CCDA has helped over 1000 organizations create positive change in the most neglected and marginalized neighborhoods. Learn more at CCDA.org. Media contact: Lorenzo A. Watson, 919-559-9169; [email protected]

