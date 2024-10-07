CCELL® Announces Q4 2024 Conference Participation

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL® , the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and peerless vaporization technology, today announced that it will participate in the following events and trade shows over the fourth quarter:

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , October 8-9 in Chicago, Illinois : Nick Kovacevich , Strategic Advisor for CCELL, will be speaking on the Vape Innovation Masterclass: Cost-Effective, Quality Tech for a Global Market panel on October 8th at 3:50 pm CT .





, Strategic Advisor for CCELL, will be speaking on the panel on at . MJBizCon , December 3-6 in Las Vegas, Nevada : CCELL is the proud title sponsor of Planet 13's industry party "The All In One: Good Hash, Good Food, Good People, Brought To You By CCELL" taking place on December 4th in partnership with Beard Bros Pharms and Good Life Gang. CCELL will debut its highly-anticipated heating technology, CCELL 3.0, on the show floor as well as the Vision Box All-In-One released earlier this year.

For wholesale inquiries or to learn more about CCELL's conference participation please reach out to [email protected] .

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 15 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capabilities, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices. Learn more about CCELL® at www.ccell.com as well as on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , X (Twitter) , and YouTube .

