CCELL® Launches New Line of Disposable Vaporizers

Designed with CCELL® vaporizing technology, the OWA, Poché, Slym, and Memento offer slim and lightweight, yet stylish, designs. The design features not only make these products easy to handle, but also enable them to meet key consumer needs, including being discrete, portable and personalized. These new vaporizers also feature medical-grade 316L stainless steel cartridge components that resist corrosion, aiming to provide users with a worry-free experience.

"CCELL® is seeing a growing trend in demand for disposable vaporizers. Consumers want to be able to try these products on a small scale, without a major financial commitment, and our new line of disposables allows them to do that," said Joe S., Vice President at CCELL®. "By providing high-quality and safe offerings, coupled with the patented CCELL® vaporizing technology, we ensure customers a carefree experience."

With this new line of products, CCELL® offers consumers everything they need in a disposable vaporizer through four different options:

OWA : Designed with a sleek round-fit mouthpiece, OWA comes with a 0.5ml visible tank. We go on to make it rechargeable so as to offer consumers convenience. Proudly it is one of the most compact rechargeable disposables you can see in the market.

Visit CCELL.com to learn more about these products

About CCELL®

CCELL®is a global innovator and pioneer with a mission of leading portable vaporizers to perfection. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has 15 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, strong production capability and reliable quality control system, CCELL® has successfully upgraded the industrial standard of vaporizing technology while others try to follow.

Learn more about CCELL® at www.ccell.com

