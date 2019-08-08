CCELL Passes California Phase 3 Tests and Obtains Certificates of Analysis from Belcosta Labs

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL was granted with new Certificates of Analysis (COAs) which prove their compliance with California's stringent Phase 3 regulations of Title 16 section 5715.

As the revolutionary vaping technology innovator, and vaporizer and cartridge manufacturer, CCELL has always focused on the safety of its products, and took immediate steps to comply with the new regulations.

To ensure consumer confidence in CCELL products, after internal assessments, the company worked with a California state-certified testing lab, Belcosta Labs to run rigorous tests on CCELL products. The COAs obtained in July 2019, indicate that when in combination with a variety of extracted oil products, CCELL'S cartridges, pods and disposable products are in compliance with the Phase 3 regulations.

The CCELL team is committed to upholding best in class safety and manufacturing standards at every step of the process. CCELL has and will always prioritize consumers health and safety first, and spare no efforts into developing and manufacturing safe vaporizers and cartridges with premium quality.

ABOUT CCELL: CCELL is a global innovator and pioneer with a mission of leading portable vaporizer technology to perfection. CCELL's innovations have moved the vaporizer industry away from wick based coil vapes by introducing their proprietary ceramic heating technology. Known for breaking boundaries in manufacturing and committed to meeting the highest standards, CCELL was the first dust free workshop and is proud to boast a R&D Center with more than 260 engineers and a quality control system of more than 200 staffers. CCELL has upgraded the industrial standard of vaporizing technology while others try to follow.

ABOUT BELCOSTA LABS: BelCosta Labs, founded in 2017 is a California based ISO 17025 Laboratory accredited by A2LA, who tests for four different heavy metal contaminants, including lead, in a variety of cannabis and cannabis products as directed by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

