CCF Holdings LLC Makes In-Kind Interest Payment on 10.750% Senior PIK Notes Due 2023 (CUSIP No. 12509JAA7)

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective as of December 15, 2019, CCF Holdings LLC ("CCF"), made an in-kind interest payment on its 10.750% Senior PIK Notes Due 2023 (the "Notes"). The in-kind interest payment was made via a principal increase to the existing global Note in accordance with the indenture governing the Notes. As a result, as of December 15, 2019, the aggregate principal amount of the Notes was increased by $15,703,424.47 to a total of $307,860,158.78.

About CCF Holdings LLC

CCF Holdings, LLC is a retailer of financial services to unbanked and underbanked consumers through a network of 486 retail storefronts across 12 states and are licensed to deliver similar financial services over the internet in 29 states. CCF focuses on providing consumers with a wide range of convenient financial products and services to help them manage their day-to-day financial needs including consumer loans, check cashing, prepaid debit cards, money transfers, bill payments, and money orders. Please visit www.ccfi.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements in this release other than those relating to our historical information or current condition are forward-looking statements. For example, any statements regarding our future financial performance (including, but not limited to, CCF's ability to execute its long-term strategy and to manage operational efficiencies across its national footprint), our business strategy, and expected developments in our industry are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the current views and expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, those views and expectations and the related statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are not under our control and may not even be predictable. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from our expectations as of today and any future results, performance, or achievements expressed directly or impliedly by the forward-looking statements.

Holders of the Notes may call American Stock Transfer & Trust Company at 800-937-5449 for additional information about the Notes.

Investor Relations: investorrelations@ccfi.com.

SOURCE CCF Holdings LLC

Related Links

http://www.ccfi.com

