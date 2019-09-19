CCH Tagetik Ranked First in Gartner Report's Rankings of Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced that its industry-leading CCH Tagetik global performance management software solution has been ranked first in the large and global organization use cases in the Gartner Inc. Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions¹ report.

The report covers vendors, functionalities and releases described in the companion 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions2".

"The office of Finance requires financial budgets and plans and modeling solutions that facilitate more transparent, collaborative processes, while supporting a strategic focus," stated Gartner through this latest report.

That's even more true when talking about large, complex organizations facing market challenges that requires to go beyond traditional planning capabilities.

"We are proud to see CCH Tagetik rankings among the other vendors providing solutions to large, global and fast growing organizations," said Ralf Gartner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "CCH Tagetik is an innovative EMEA-based solution; with representation in 52 countries across the world, it makes sense to us that CCH Tagetik is a perfect fit for multinational organizations based in or outside of the EU."

CCH Tagetik improved its scores for its business unit, EMEA-based organizations, and large organizations use cases compared to last year, while this year being positioned in the highest rank in the market it is able to meet the business needs of large, global organizations.

"We were pleased to see the results in this most recent Gartner report since we feel they reflect what we know about our customers, especially large business organizations which have experienced financial transformation on their path," said Manuel Vellutini, Executive Vice President Commercial, CCH Tagetik, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

"In fact, by aligning finance and operations in a single solution, CCH Tagetik Budgeting and Planning allows companies to plan more often and in more depth, gaining speed, improving agility and enabling finance transformation," said Marco Pierallini, Executive Vice President Product, CCH Tagetik Product, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "By getting deeper insight into the business, our customers are getting more accurate plans to maximize revenue potential and profitability, improve margins and operational efficiency while enhancing transparency and control."

To read the full Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions click here.

¹Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions by Robert Anderson, John Van Decker and Greg Leiter, August 27th, 2019.

2Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions by Robert Anderson, John Van Decker, Greg Leiter, 8th August 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Greta Bartoli

Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik

+39 058396811 office

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com

Jonathan Roberts

Pryor Roberts

+44(0)7960 716573

jonathan@pryorroberts.com

SOURCE CCH Tagetik