CCH Tagetik Recognized in 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities and Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and the global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals has been recognized in for its Critical Capabilities as reported in the 2019 Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Close Solutions1.

After being recently positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions2, CCH Tagetik scored 4 out of 5 or higher across all six use cases, among the 10 total offerings evaluated in the recent report "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Finance Close Solutions". CCH Tagetik was ranked within the five highest scores in the upper midsize, large organization and global organization use cases. It is also positioned as one of the two highest scores for EMEA-based organization.

"The functional interchangeability of our on premises and cloud solutions for both Financial Close and Financial Planning & Analysis means we have been particularly successful in allowing our customers to easily adopt cloud while replacing existing legacy solutions," said Marco Pierallini, Executive Vice President, CCH Tagetik Product, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "And being recognized by our customers also as one of the most trusted provider for regulatory support, shows the depth and breadth of our competence and service in this sector, beyond traditional financial close."

"We are proud to see CCH Tagetik established as a preferred vendor for organizations looking to accomplish complex consolidation and close requirements. We are providing our customers with a 100% unified and finance controlled Consolidation and Close solution that is dramatically simplifying our customers' business life. That's why numerous organizations, within any industry and across all continents, decided already to evolve their Consolidation and Close processes with CCH Tagetik," said Manuel Vellutini, Executive Vice President, CCH Tagetik Commercial, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

"Through the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform we support not only financial consolidation and close but we are providing our customer with a single entry point to manage and simplify all the financial processes including budgeting and planning, disclosure management and reporting, regulatory reporting. Our solution allows Finance teams to reduce complexity, get full control, controlled collaboration and gain a deep insight into performances to become more strategic for the business and support value creation. It's not only about corporate financial management, that's why we are transforming the Office of Finance together with our customers," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY)

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

