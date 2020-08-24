CCHF Launches "Face Freedom" Campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In opposition to government-mandated community masking, Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) is announcing the launch of a nationwide "Face Freedom" campaign. The campaign includes:

"Face Freedom Fridays"- a campaign to fill social media with photos of smiling faces

FaceFreedom.org

#FaceFreedom hashtag

TRUTH about Face Masks - a document of quotes from experts

- a document of quotes from experts COVID-19 videos on facts about masks and mask mandates

"Government-mandated community-wide masking is wrong. A government that can put a barrier between you and the air you breathe is a government that can force you to do all sorts of things in the name of public health," said Twila Brase, president and co-founder of Citizens' Council for Health Freedom.

Beyond the abuse of government power, CCHF points to the 2015 study that shows 97% penetration of cloth masks, researchers and experts who say masks don't work as source control or PPE, and the physical harms and risks from community masking. According to the World Health Organization, several potential harms and disadvantages include:

Self-contamination due to manipulating the mask and then touching the eyes

Facial skin lesions, irritant dermatitis or worsening acne

False sense of security, leading to less physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Potential headache and/or breathing difficulties

As just one example of physical harm, CCHF points to the new evidence of oral deterioration.

"Because masks make regular breathing more difficult, people are using their mouths to breathe, leading to more cavities, receding gums, and sour breath. This new 'mask mouth' condition is a direct outcome of government overreach," said Brase.

"No government should get in the way of an American's right to live, breathe and speak freely. The mask mandate must be seen as the illegitimate use of government power that it is," Brase emphasized.

CCHF has worked for more than 20 years to protect health care choices, individualized patient care, and medical and genetic privacy rights. In 2016, CCHF launched The Wedge of Health Freedom, an online directory of direct-pay practices (JointheWedge.com).

Twila Brase, RN, PHN has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the "100 Most Powerful People in Health Care." She is the host of the daily Health Freedom Minute nationwide radio, and the author of the eight-time award-winning book, " Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records."

