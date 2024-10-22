CCHF Launches One-of-a-Kind Medicare How-To Guide: Empowering Seniors to Navigate and Protect Their Health Choices

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Medicare Annual Enrollment kicks off this month, millions of Americans are faced with a choice they may not be feel prepared to make. As they navigate the complex world of Medicare plans and benefits with countless options and fine print, it can be difficult to fully understand the impact of Medicare on personal finances and health care choices now and into the future.

Today, to address these concerns, Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) releases its first-ever Medicare How-To Guide—a one-of-a-kind resource designed to cut through the confusion and provide a clear path forward, arming Medicare-age Americans with a wealth of information.

"When individuals enroll in Medicare, they often surrender key freedoms, including the ability to make private, independent health care decisions," said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-founder and President. "This guide was created to help Americans understand the restrictions and limitations of the Medicare system, from penalties to narrow provider networks to the often-overlooked painful realities of Medicare Advantage plans."

Key Issues Addressed in the Medicare How-To Guide:

Medicare, with growing enrollment and shrinking revenue is unsustainable.

Medicare is a defined benefit program with limits on coverage.

Coverage and cost decisions should be made with a long-term future in mind. Medicare Advantage plans, while initially appealing, can severely restrict access to care. It can be difficult to change from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare.

The Medicare How-To Guide includes sections called "12 Key Points," "10 Medicare Traps," and "My Medicare Checklist," as well as a list of questions to ask Medicare brokers, important information on TRICARE for Life, and one of the nation's most extensive lists of key terms. The Guide is a comprehensive tool designed to offer crucial insights for navigating Medicare, helping individuals avoid common pitfalls and make informed decisions during enrollment.

About Citizens' Council for Health Freedom:

CCHF exists to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org .

SOURCE Citizens' Council for Health Freedom