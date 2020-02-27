CCI Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Crown Castle International Following Restatement of Financial Results; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2020, Crown Castle reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019, and announced the restatement of previously-issued financial statements. The restatement will be issued for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018, and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019.

In the February 26, 2020 press release the Company stated, "Crown Castle has determined that the restatement of its previously issued financial statements as described above indicates the existence of one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting and that its internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective as of December 31, 2019. Crown Castle will report the material weakness(es) in its 2019 10-K and intends to create a plan of remediation to address the material weakness(es)."

Following this news, Crown Castle's shares were trading down over 5% in pre-market on February 27, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Crown Castle shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

