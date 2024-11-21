CCi Voice Acquires IP Genie in Strategic Move to Expand and Enhance Northeast Footprint, Focus on Municipal Market

REDDING, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCi Voice, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based communication solutions in the Northeast, has announced the acquisition of IP Genie, a South Windsor-based phone service company serving municipalities, schools, libraries, nonprofits and businesses throughout Connecticut.

CCi Voice will integrate IP Genie's advanced technologies into its portfolio, adding enhanced capabilities in VoIP and unified communications (UC) solutions, especially to the municipal marketplace. The acquisition represents a significant step in CCi Voice's growth strategy, expanding services and team expertise. IP Genie's President, George J. Taylor Jr. and seven team members will join CCi Voice, bringing its staff to 33.

"This truly is a perfect match," said Michael LeBlanc, CEO, CCi Voice. He noted synergies between the company cultures, including a focus on extraordinary customer service and innovative technologies – particularly a shared partnership with Sangoma, a leading provider in the UC industry.

"IP Genie's focus aligns with our mission to deliver top-tier communication services. Customers can expect a seamless transition and even better support as we leverage our strengths," LeBlanc said.

Another significant benefit is the inclusion of a no-bid state contract through IP Genie's partnership with the Capital Region Council of Governments. The contract allows municipalities, schools and libraries state-wide to avoid the time and expense of an RFP when buying business telephone service, receiving very low pricing. Municipalities will further benefit from CCi Voice's video surveillance and access control services.

"Merging with CCi Voice ensures IP Genie's mission of delivering innovative, reliable solutions continues. This collaboration enhances our offerings and secures a bright future for our customers and employees," said Taylor Jr. "We're especially excited to expand into video surveillance and access control."

The move further positions CCi Voice as an industry leader and aligns with its growth strategy, which includes acquiring similarly-minded telecom companies in the Northeast.

"Our goal is to be the most loved and respected telecom company in the Northeast, and this brings us one step closer," said LeBlanc.

About CCi Voice

Headquartered in Redding, Conn., CCi Voice delivers reliable and innovative voice and communication solutions to empower businesses of all sizes. Since 1980, CCi Voice has been the go-to company for thousands of customers to install and maintain their critical communications infrastructure. For information, visit CCiVoice.com.

