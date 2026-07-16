CCI Welcomes New Members, Adding New Technical Depth to Support Policymakers

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) is welcoming its newest members: Etherealize, Hyperliquid Policy Center, and Tools for Humanity. The additions follow CCI's recent expansion into vaults and digital energy, continuing a broader push to give policymakers around the world deeper technical expertise across the digital asset ecosystem.

Policymakers are working through a full agenda: Congress is crafting market structure and digital asset tax legislation, the SEC and CFTC are advancing regulatory clarity for the future of onchain markets, and banking regulators are implementing GENIUS. The EU has completed its transition period for MiCA, the UK has finalized its cryptoasset rules ahead of a 2027 commencement, and jurisdictions across Asia continue to build out their regulatory frameworks. This work requires trusted expertise and operating knowledge from the firms building the future of global finance. Each of CCI's new members adds to that knowledge base, strengthening CCI's advocacy efforts.

"Strong policy depends on technical input from the firms closest to the work. These members represent some of the largest ecosystems and deepen expertise across a variety of critical issues including onchain markets, tokenization, digital identity, and more. A key role of CCI is to bring policymakers and regulators the expertise they can rely on across the full range of the digital asset ecosystem," said Ji Hun Kim, Chief Executive Officer, Crypto Council for Innovation.

The additions follow a period of continued growth for CCI. The Vault Coalition is developing legal and policy analysis on the regulatory treatment of onchain vault structures. The Digital Energy Council focuses on energy development, grid resilience, and digital asset infrastructure. CCI's research team has expanded its published work, with recent analysis on building under the UK's new regime, the tax treatment of staking, and the role of market structure legislation in stemming the offshoring of innovation. CCI also continues its policy work and advocacy at both the U.S. federal and state levels, in the United Kingdom, European Union, and across Asia.

Quotes from new CCI members:

"Institutional finance is moving beyond pilots and into production on Ethereum. As adoption begins to scale, now is the opportunity to ensure the regulatory framework evolves alongside the technology. We're excited to join CCI and bring the perspective we've gained working at the intersection of Ethereum and institutional capital markets," said Vivek Raman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Etherealize.

"Perpetual futures are the most actively traded market in crypto, and the onchain version is one of our industry's best contributions to finance. But Americans can't lawfully access it, because our own rules were written before this architecture existed. At HPC, we advocate for clear rules and a path for these markets to exist in the U.S. That's what we're bringing to CCI," said Jake Chervinsky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hyperliquid Policy Center.

About the Crypto Council for Innovation

The Crypto Council for Innovation is the premier global alliance for advancing crypto innovation. CCI represents the sector's leading firms as we advocate for clear evidence-based policies that support responsible innovation using blockchain technology. It has teams in Washington D.C., New York, San Francisco, Brussels, London, and Hong Kong.

Media contact: Amanda Russo | Director of Communications | [email protected]

SOURCE Crypto Council for Innovation