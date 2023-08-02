CCIG Announces Exclusive Group Captive Offering

Companies across the Rocky Mountain region now have the opportunity to play an active role in managing their insurance costs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCIG , a leader in risk management and insurance solutions for business and individual clients nationwide, has announced a dedicated partnership to support the growth of an established group captive insurance program for companies across the country.

Instead of navigating the volatile traditional insurance market to obtain coverage, group captives unite companies with a shared commitment to safety, risk management and financial oversight to create and fund their own insurance program.

CCIG will now provide companies throughout the country with the opportunity to play an active role in managing their insurance costs with their group captive offering.

When business leaders embrace this approach as a long-term business strategy, they achieve greater stability in their annual insurance costs by partnering with other like-minded owners. The opportunity to earn a return on premiums allows companies to drive down net costs every year.

"Group captives are an extension of our clients' entrepreneurial spirit, and we're proud to partner with a captive manager that provides an established track record of successful, profitable and stable group captives which we can now offer to clients," CCIG President Andrew Mahoney said. "Clients who already take the initiative to manage their costs through robust safety programs and risk management strategies can further capitalize on additional savings not available in the traditional marketplace."

A successful group captive contains highly vetted members whose stability builds a peer group environment. The group's members have the benefit of sharing best practice ideas and learn from other highly profitable and safe firms that a traditional insurance relationship cannot provide.

Mahoney said that CCIG's exclusive captive manager partnership includes a myriad of industry-specific group captives. He added that a construction-specific group captive has gained attention from clients already, having produced approximately 27% of returns on premium and distributed more than $45 million in premiums back to captive members in its 20 years of existence.

CCIG's practice area leader of safety, Gary Glader, was instrumental in creating the construction captive offering in 2003.

"The historical knowledge he has gained throughout this period results in safer companies and our ability to deliver fast, proactive solutions that others cannot," Mahoney said.

Glader said group captives can be a game-changer for participating businesses.

"Group captives provide a competitive edge for sophisticated companies who are ready to maximize their financial investment in insurance," Glader said. "Not only do companies benefit from a built-in network of peers with a common goal, it can also drive phenomenal business results for participating companies."

For more insights into group captive programs, visit CCIG's resource center. To learn more about CCIG, please visit https://thinkccig.com/.

About CCIG

Since 1985, CCIG is a fiercely independent, rapidly growing insurance brokerage, delivering risk management and insurance solutions to their clients. They represent clients nationally and have offices in Denver, CO and Austin, TX. Living up to their "curious broker" philosophy, their Advisors are relentlessly focused on understanding the needs and evolving landscape within their respective industry verticals. CCIG has an award-winning culture, being named Max Performer of the Year and a "Best Practices" Insurance Broker by The Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America. CCIG lives by the acronym of RISE: Relationships, Innovation, Strategy, Excellence, and this is the foundation on which all decisions are made.

