CCIG announces major investment in private client service

One of the nation's leading risk management and insurance solution providers expands personalized asset protection service for highly successful clients

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCIG, a leader in risk management and insurance solutions for business and individual clients nationwide, continues to invest in experienced, high-caliber talent to support its fast-growing Private Client Group (PCG) practice serving the nation's most successful individuals and families.

CCIG, one of the nation’s leading risk management and insurance solution providers, announces its enhanced private client service for highly successful individuals and families, led by (left to right) Mike Rosser, Clare Schachter and Andy Orlando.

The PCG team consists of 15 dedicated professionals, led by insurance advisors Mike Rosser and Andy Orlando and account executive Clare Schachter. The team works directly with high-net-worth clients to carefully assess, evaluate, identify, and place customized programs unique to their risk profiles.

"We're focused exclusively on the personalized needs of clients who have reached certain professional and financial milestones," Rosser said. "Many people select coverage once and never think about it again. But as their lifestyle changes and their assets grow, it's crucial to reexamine their exposures. We specialize in matching the specific needs of successful clients with personalized solutions to protect their families and assets."

CCIG's PCG team delivers customized personal risk-management plans to meet the needs of successful clientele with a range of specialized coverage options, including:

Homes, including vacation homes

Vintage and exotic cars

High-liability limits

Jewelry

Art collections

"At CCIG, we remain independently owned, which means we are fully committed to meeting the needs of the growing number of high-net-worth individuals making a positive impact in their community. With Mike, Andy, Clare, and the rest of the CCIG team, we offer expertise and experience that ensures our team will continue providing white-glove service to this growing and underserved market for years to come," said, CCIG President Andrew Mahoney.

Founded in 1985, CCIG is one of the leading independent insurance brokerages in the U.S., providing property and casualty, risk management, surety, employee health benefit plans, wealth management services and private client coverage to individual and business clients nationwide.

For more information, visit https://thinkccig.com.

About CCIG

Since 1985, CCIG is a fiercely independent, rapidly growing insurance brokerage, delivering risk management and insurance solutions to their clients. They represent clients nationally and have offices in Denver, CO and Austin, TX. Living up to their "curious broker" philosophy, their Advisors are relentlessly focused on understanding the needs and evolving landscape within their respective industry verticals. CCIG has an award-winning culture, being named Max Performer of the Year and a "Best Practices" Insurance Broker by The Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America. CCIG lives by the acronym of RISE: Relationships, Innovation, Strategy, Excellence and this is the foundation on which all decisions are made.

