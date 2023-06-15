CCIG propels talent and culture with continued team expansion and community focus

The leading risk management and insurance solution provider believes its investment in talent amidst industry consolidation has contributed to its unprecedented growth

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCIG, a leader in risk management and insurance solutions for business and individual clients nationwide, has added more than 40 new professionals to its ranks, deepening its focus on talent growth and culture development, which has contributed heavily to the company's double-digit growth.

CCIG believes its investment in hiring the right talent and its focus on championing the good work of community organizations has contributed to its double-digit growth.

For the past two years, many independent insurance brokerages have been acquired by national firms that consolidate operations to maximize profitability but CCIG has chosen to invest in and strengthen its own independent organization by growing its staff of new professionals. CCIG is using this employee growth to broaden employee opportunities and add support for new and existing clients, including the additional 500 new clients CCIG has added since 2022.

As a result of these efforts, CCIG was recently named as one of Denver's Best Places to Work by The Denver Post for the seventh time.

"With accelerating mergers and acquisitions activity in the insurance space, top talent gets lost in the shuffle, and this ultimately impacts clients," said CCIG Chief Operating Officer JB Richardson. "At CCIG, we're playing offense by making a vigorous and concerted effort to bring first-rate talent to CCIG. At CCIG, our employees can accelerate their personal growth and better serve our clients in our vibrant, people-focused culture."

Richardson said that CCIG has the capabilities, technology, and expertise of a national brokerage while providing their clients with local support.

"Top performers are taking note," he said. "Some of these services include an industry-leading safety and analytics team and a deeply experienced claims advocacy team."

CCIG's newest team members include a who's who of sales, insurance, claims and employee benefits professionals.

In May 2023, CCIG received the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America's Best Practices Award for the ninth year in a row, illustrating its steadfast commitment to its team and clients. More than 30,000 insurance brokerages nationwide compete for the honor, but only 150 receive the prestigious designation as a Best Practices brokerage. Winners must perform well in employee engagement, customer relations, growth, and overall performance.

"CCIG was built with culture being central to our success and velocity," said CCIG founder and CEO Brook Mahoney. "The future of our business is captured in the knowledge, innovation, and passion our team brings to the table every day. That's why we are committed to preserving our independence to benefit our staff and our clients."

One of the pillars of CCIG's culture is championing the good work of community organizations. The company's "Give For Good" initiative is an employee-driven, year-round effort to serve the communities where our team members live and work.

CCIG engages with clients and partners on collaborative community outreach efforts. The organizations CCIG supports include the Denver Rescue Mission, Project Angel Heart, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, Colorado Pet Pantry, and A Precious Child.

With a wide range of initiatives, CCIG ensures that every employee has an opportunity to participate in meaningful volunteer activities. CCIG provides full-time employees with paid time off every year to contribute their time and energy to projects near and dear to them.

To learn more about CCIG's team and culture, visit https://thinkccig.com/.

About CCIG

Since 1985, CCIG is a fiercely independent, rapidly growing insurance brokerage, delivering risk management and insurance solutions to their clients. They represent clients nationally and have offices in Denver, CO and Austin, TX. Living up to their "curious broker" philosophy, their Advisors are relentlessly focused on understanding the needs and evolving landscape within their respective industry verticals. CCIG has an award-winning culture, being named Max Performer of the Year and a "Best Practices" Insurance Broker by The Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America. CCIG lives by the acronym of RISE: Relationships, Innovation, Strategy, Excellence, and this is the foundation on which all decisions are made.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]com

SOURCE CCIG