CCIG's employee benefits division sees 25% year-over-year expansion in 2023

The company's specialized approach to innovative benefits programs empowers employers to create the employee-centered plans that have spurred the unprecedented growth rate

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCIG, a leader in risk management and insurance solutions for business and individual clients nationwide, continues its unprecedented growth with a 25% year-over-year revenue expansion in its employee benefits (EB) division and a 15% increase in larger employer accounts during 2023.

CCIG's specialized approach to innovative employee benefits programs and its commitment to adding industry-leading experts to its team has spurred unprecedented growth.

CCIG Employee Benefits Practice Executive Vice President and Partner Taylor Rogers said a combination of data-driven solutions, a partnership mindset and a team of passionate industry experts have fueled the division's growth by offering comprehensive solutions to employers of all sizes. He said he's seen the complexity and sophistication of clients within CCIG's EB practice accelerating as a result.

Rogers said by understanding an organization's long-term objectives, the CCIG team can strike a balance to address that company's multi-faceted retention and financial goals.

"CCIG's unique iterative process for structuring employee benefit plans begins by recalibrating senior leadership at the intersection of capital strategy and talent strategy," he said. "Instead of the human resources and finance teams being at odds with each other over benefits, we come in as strategic consultants to illustrate how alignment in these two functions can deliver better employee outcomes, stronger retention rates, and higher employee engagement – all of which ultimately drive financial objectives for the company."

Rogers said the EB practice embraces a design-thinking model that walks organizations through a process of empathizing with employees to understand their needs, defining gaps in the program, generating ideas to address employee pain points, creating and testing solutions, then continually refining the program to ensure it evolves alongside employee needs.

CCIG continues to expand its team of industry-leading employee benefits experts who enhance the company's ability to provide these robust, employee-centered programs. The company's recent acquisition of Cairn Advisors complements CCIG's growth strategy and deepens its focus on forward-thinking benefits programs.

CCIG Employee Benefits Operations Director Richelle McCullough says her team works hand-in-hand with the advisor team to execute employee benefits strategies and provide day-to-day support to assist clients with the tactical aspects of managing their programs.

"Our internal CCIG teams work seamlessly together to design and deploy programs, which in turn leads to a seamless experience for our clients," McCullough said. "We thrive on the opportunity to deliver client-centric solutions that offer employees the tailored benefits they want and need."

CCIG also offers highly customized, data-driven insights by identifying gaps in coverage and utilization trends, funding models, negotiating stronger pharmacy contracts, and analyzing alternate funding tactics. This enables the team to provide clients with the financial analytics and benchmarking data to make smarter long-term plan decisions.

CCIG clients also leverage the company's additional capabilities, including:

A network of top-tier vendors

Compliance support to ensure clients stay up-to-date on laws and regulations

Value-add programs like wellness expertise, employee assistance programs and enhanced benefits options

Employee communication and education

Rogers said CCIG's comprehensive approach demonstrates that data-driven decisions don't have to come at the expense of the employee experience; instead, data can deliver personalized programs that meet the individual employee's needs.

"Employee education and empowerment are critical to what we do," Rogers said. "Employees don't just need support at open enrollment; they need support when managing a medical situation and want a clear understanding of their benefits. That's why we're passionate about working alongside our clients to advocate for employees and structure programs that drive companies forward."

To learn more about CCIG and its employee benefits practice, visit thinkccig.com .

About CCIG

Since 1985, CCIG is a fiercely independent, rapidly growing insurance brokerage, delivering risk management and insurance solutions to their clients. They represent clients nationally and have offices in Denver, CO and Austin, TX. Living up to their "curious broker" philosophy, their Advisors are relentlessly focused on understanding the needs and evolving landscape within their respective industry verticals. CCIG has an award-winning culture, being named Max Performer of the Year and a "Best Practices" Insurance Broker by The Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America. CCIG lives by the acronym of RISE: Relationships, Innovation, Strategy, Excellence, and this is the foundation on which all decisions are made.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE CCIG