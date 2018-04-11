Ccilu's Stepping Stone Sandal Wins Red Dot Design Award in Time for Summer

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/83063241-ccilu-footwear-stepping-stone-sandal-red-dot-design-award/

="With each new product, we pursue a new level of innovation and excellence, so it is immensely gratifying to receive this honor," said Ccilu CEO/Founder Wilson Hsu and Stepping Stones technology inventor Monique Rini. In 2017, Ccilu's Horizon Collection won the Platinum A' Design Award for Footwear, Shoes and Boots Design Category, and its Diffusion Collection was the Golden A' Design Award winner in the same category. This kind of acknowledgment dates back to 2011, when the brand's first product won the Silver Award of the Best Designed Products in the 72nd Tokyo International Gift Show.

Inspired by traditional oriental medicine, Ccilu's Stepping Stone massage sandals were developed with acupressure pods that improve circulation and wellness simply by wearing them. Red Dot jurors were asked to evaluate all aspects of the product, including its three changeable insoles: THE ORIGINAL, THE THERAPIST and THE MASSEUSE.

The ORIGINAL insole is good for everyday wear, an ergonomic insole that ensures optimum comfort, quick dry and ventilation.

The THERAPIST insole is for everyday massage: the dots on the pad stimulate different acupuncture points on the feet, which aims to help relieve stress, aid sleep, lose weight, improve general wellness, and even alleviate diabetes pain.

The MASSEUSE insole comes with dots on the pad, for preventing, alleviating, and recovering from plantar fasciitis.

Superlight and antimicrobial CCILUCELL ® construction contributes to good circulation, while the toe guard separates the thumb toe from the others in order to provide better support while standing, and to prevent and soothe the syndrome of Hallux Valgus.

The Ccilu product design team envisioned Stepping Stone as an easy-to-manage foot health solution: at work, home, while shopping or traveling, the goal was for your feet and body get healthier every day. Ccilu also married function with streamlined modern design, and ergonomic curvilinear to imitate racing car's smooth and elegant curves.

Impressing the blue-ribbon 40-member Red Dot jury was no mean feat: the jury embarks on a grueling adjudication process, following a canon of strict criteria, which is constantly adapted to the latest findings in formal, technical, manufacturing, societal, industrial and ecological requirements. These criteria provide a guiding framework, which is filled in individually by each juror.

About Ccilu Footwear

"Ccilu" (CHEE-loo) means "liberate" in Japanese, and "liberate yourself" is our call to action, a reminder that we each have the power to defy limitations. Progressive design is paired with functionality, thanks to Ccilu Footwear's revolutionary SKIVE-ON and eco-friendly CCILUCELL technologies. Launched in 2011, Ccilu is now sold in more than 60+ countries, with 40+ Ccilu stores in Asia and a permanent presence established in North America, under the Ccilu USA banner. www.Ccilu.com

About Red Dot

The origins of the Red Dot Design Award date back to 1955. Its distinction, the Red Dot, is established internationally as one of the most sought-after quality marks for good design. In order to assess the diversity in the field of design in a thorough and professional manner, the award breaks down into three disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. Each award is organized once a year. From products to communication projects and packaging to design concepts and prototypes, the Red Dot Award tracks the most prominent trends worldwide.

