CCK Law Brings Spanish-Language VA Claims Guidance to Veterans Across the Nation

Free online session offers Spanish-speaking veterans step-by-step guidance on filing claims, responding to denials, and navigating the Appeals Modernization Act system.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick (CCK Law) , the nation's leading veterans disability law firm, is proud to announce a free Spanish-language webinar titled "VA Claims and Appeals Step by Step," to air on Wednesday, September 24, at 12:00 p.m. CT.

The session will be headlined by CCK Law Partner Robert Chisholm, with assistance from CCK Law's bilingual content team, and is designed specifically for Spanish-speaking veterans and their families. Navigating a VA claim or appeal can be overwhelming, even under the modernized Appeals Modernization Act (AMA) system. This webinar will provide clear, practical guidance on:

How to file a VA claim





What steps to take after a VA denial





Choosing between a Supplemental Claim, Higher-Level Review, or appeal to the Board of Veterans' Appeals





Tips for submitting strong evidence and avoiding common mistakes





Key deadlines to keep in mind





When and why to seek legal representation

"This webinar is about providing clear information in Spanish," said Chisholm. "We want to make sure Spanish-speaking veterans and their families know the steps they can take."

CCK Law works with veterans nationwide and remains closely connected to communities such as San Antonio and Houston, home to many Spanish-speaking veterans. By offering resources in Spanish, the firm aims to ensure that veterans and their families can navigate the VA system with confidence and clarity.

The free webinar is available to all veterans and service members, as well as their families, caregivers, and advocates. To register, click here.

About Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD

For 26 years, CCK Law has been a leading public interest law firm, with offices now in Providence, Rhode Island, Atlanta, Georgia, and San Antonio and Houston, Texas. They serve clients across the nation, focusing on veterans disability compensation, bequest management, and long-term disability insurance claims. Since 1999, CCK Law has represented thousands of veterans and family members before VA and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. CCK Law has the most VA-accredited attorneys, practitioners, and claims agents of any law firm in the United States. The firm has been involved in legislative processes and landmark, precedent-setting cases that have benefited the entire veterans' community. More information is available at https://cck-law.com.

Media Contact

Chelsea DeCesare, Half Street Group (for CCK Law)

401.286.9037 | [email protected]

SOURCE Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD