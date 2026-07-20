CCL® Launches Succession Reimagined: Shifting Leadership Planning from Naming the Next Leader to Building the Next Generation

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Creative Leadership (CCL)® announces the launch of Succession Reimagined, a new program that brings HR and senior business executives together to shift their succession planning approach to meet the needs of this moment and create a dynamic network of future-ready leaders.

Succession planning has traditionally been viewed as a talent management process, focused on replacing roles or filling vacancies. As executive leaders navigate unprecedented levels of uncertainty and disruption, succession planning has become a critical strategy for ensuring leadership continuity, sustaining performance, and preparing for future and unknown challenges.

Though many organizations have succession plans, our research shows they still lack confidence in the strength of their succession bench and leadership readiness. Critical institutional wisdom and judgment are often lost during leadership transitions, while organizations prioritize preparing leaders for immediate responsibilities rather than equipping them to drive long-term strategic outcomes.

"For half a century, leadership succession was framed as a power struggle happening in a vacuum. But that narrative is shifting, and the succession-centric era is here. Organizations must transform succession planning from a reactive necessity into their greatest competitive advantage," said Dr. Marcia A. Dawkins, Senior Research Scientist.

Succession Reimagined is a 2.5-day executive working session for senior and HR leaders to gain insight into strengthening their succession pipelines as a key organizational strategy. Participants will bring their own real-world challenges and examine succession across 2 levels:

How leaders prepare their teams to carry leadership forward, and

How organizations can strengthen leadership across their respective enterprise over time

Through our research-based frameworks, peer exchange, and hands on application, participants leave with the tools and strategies needed to address immediate succession risks, strengthen leadership continuity, and prepare leaders to adapt quickly for the uncertainties that may arise.

Succession Reimagined provides participants with the practical tools to develop future leaders, transfer critical knowledge, and build readiness across teams and functions. The session also positions leaders to work alongside their organizational partners to turn succession planning into not only an enterprise strategy, but a dynamic system that generates revenue over time.

"When you begin to visualize and experience your organizations from this lens, not only can you see the roadblocks that come from traditional thinking about benches and talent pipelines, but you can begin to see opportunities and spaces emerge for the next generation of leaders," continued Dr. Daniel J. Smith, Research Scientist.

Learn more about Succession Reimagined.

SOURCE Center for Creative Leadership