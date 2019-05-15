CCleaner Introduces New 'Easy Clean' Feature

LONDON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Piriform Software Ltd. announced today its new 'Easy Clean' feature in its flagship CCleaner product. Easy Clean provides users with the same powerful traditional clean, delivered through a new, easier-to-use screen and simplified set of controls that guides them through the cleaning process and helps them customize settings as desired.

In addition to having a simple, intuitive interface, the Easy Clean feature uses everyday language to ensure users understand what files are being cleaned, for example, describing Temporary Internet Files as 'Files left behind when you visit websites'.

Easy Clean sits alongside CCleaner's original cleaning screen, now renamed 'Custom Clean' and will be the default view for CCleaner when it is first opened and users can choose to set either Easy Clean or Custom Clean as their home screen. No changes have been made to the familiar Custom Clean interface so loyal users can still tweak the interface and adapt their cleans as they require.

Paul Yung, VP Products commented, "CCleaner was originally developed as a solution for advanced PC users to maintain their PC. Over 2.5 billion downloads later, it now reaches a much wider audience and our research shows that many users would prefer a simpler, easy-to-use clean that takes care of the essentials. We want to make sure that every computer user, of any level of technical ability, has the choice, control and confidence in how they keep their machine clean, safe and fast with just a few clicks."

About CCleaner

CCleaner safely cleans and optimizes devices across the world to free up space, clear online browsing and keep PCs working at peak performance. It has been downloaded over 2.5 billion times across the globe. As well as clearing unnecessary files and data, CCleaner allows users to quickly and easily uninstall apps, control startup items and manage browser plugins.

About Piriform, makers of CCleaner

Piriform, which is now known as CCleaner, was founded in 2004 and is a global leader in system optimization software with hundreds of millions of home and business users worldwide. Its portfolio of software tools optimizes computing performance, improves security and extends the useful life of hardware.

As well as the flagship CCleaner, which makes PC, Mac and Android devices clean, safe and run fast, CCleaner also develops Defraggler which defragments hard drives, Speccy which delivers PC insight and Recuva which recovers lost or deleted files.

A CCleaner product is installed more than 23 million times a month and installs have taken place in every single country worldwide.

