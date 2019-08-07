cClearly Named a 2019 Cool Vendor in Artificial Intelligence for Customer Analytics by Gartner

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- cClearly, the leading provider of audience optimization solutions for search, social and programmatic and the first to offer a marketing optimization platform based on third party, real-world signals, today announced that it has been selected as a Cool Vendor in the May 2019 "Cool Vendors in Artificial Intelligence for Customer Analytics" report by Gartner, Inc (report available to Gartner subscribers).

In its report, Gartner states: "CX professionals and marketers generally have little time to analyze data, let alone make predictions on next-best actions. Thus, making the use of AI technologies is an attractive option. However, the sheer number of providers in the space is growing and many of the solutions are difficult to differentiate between, making it difficult for buyers to understand which AI black box to choose. This is the driving force behind the theme of our selection of companies in this Cool Vendors list. We highlight five vendors that stood out in their respective markets."

"We are honored to be named a Cool Vendor by Gartner and consider this another confirmation of our vision and our unique position in the marketplace," said Oren Netzer, Co-Founder and CEO of cClearly. "Sophisticated marketers are beginning to look for ways to tie their first-party data with third-party data to unlock insights, and we believe that cClearly had been on the forefront of this for the past few years with unique and revolutionary artificial intelligence technology. We look forward to helping more marketers unlock the value of their first-party data."

Disclaimer:

Disclaimer: The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About cClearly

cClearly is a marketing optimization platform that helps marketers unlock and execute on the power of their data. cClearly's artificial intelligence technology leverages third-party, real-world data to find insights and optimize marketers' ad campaigns in search, social and programmatic. More information can be found on www.cclearly.com.

