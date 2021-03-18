CCM and CXM Leader O'Neil Digital Solutions Transforms Communications with the Launch of ONEscore, a Breakthrough Data Analytics and Intelligence Engine

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented development in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) space, O'Neil Digital Solutions announced the launch of ONEscore, a data analytics and intelligence platform that enables clients to accurately study recipient behavior in real time and properly segment their customers using 360° live personas. Through its proprietary predictive modeling and AI engine, ONEscore allows enterprises to truly get to know their customers with a comprehensive snapshot, allowing for highly personalized, relevant, and timely communications. As a result, they enhance the customer experience, translating to better customer outcomes and improved industry ratings.

As the communications landscape rapidly changes, businesses need to communicate more effectively to ensure customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. ONEscore data analytics capabilities helps clients get to know and understand their audience, enabling more personalized and meaningful communications. This creates a better overall experience for the customer. In healthcare, this directly impacts a health plan's Star Rating, which directly impacts profitability. And, in the insurance and financial services sectors, it impacts their net promoter score (NPS), an industry standard for measuring customer experience.

"In a Covid-19 world where digital communication is vital, the launch of ONEscore enables companies to really get to know their audiences," says Mark Rosson, Executive VP Sales & Marketing, O'Neil Digital Solutions. "By applying critical data insights, we empower healthcare providers to send personalized communications that result in behavioral change, ultimately improving their Star Ratings and Net Promoter Scores," concluded Rosson.

ONEscore applies machine learning, AI and predictive modeling to generate customer insights and next best action automation. It also enhances experience management through journey mapping, visualization, and orchestration. This comprehensive, data-driven approach meets the need for an enterprise-wide communications platform by supporting a broad range of uses across multiple business units and stakeholders.

Robust campaign management features are integrated within ONEscore. Organizations gain a comprehensive look at a range of criteria that impacts the customer journey. And, instantly, they can create campaigns based on deep analytics and audience segmentation, serving up the right content for the right audience members at the right time to ensure a more personal and meaningful communication and experience.

"ONEscore is a new standard in engaging your audience members more effectively to improve customer acquisition, customer satisfaction, and customer retention," says Rosson. "Our robust customer engagement dashboard provides a 360° view of the customer journey and our reporting dashboard tracks the results of every marketing and outreach campaign, providing organizations with a clear next step for each audience member," he concluded.

Kaspar Roos, CEO and Founder of Aspire, a leading consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience (DCX) industries, states, "Aspire considers O'Neil's data engine the single most compelling feature of its CCM offering. By giving their clients the tools and services (by O'Neil's team of data scientists) they need to understand and enrich customer data so they can produce insights that drive behavioral change, O'Neil is shifting the business model from cost and risk reduction toward one focused on driving business growth," Roos concluded.

For more information on the future of CCM, the rise of new SaaS platforms, and best practices among enterprises, explore Aspire's recently published white paper, which showcases O'Neil Digital Solutions.

ONEscore can be integrated into O'Neil's comprehensive SaaS platform, ONEsuite, which is a complete end-to-end solution for companies that want to radically transform the customer experience. It's modular and flexible enough to integrate with a client's in-house platform. More specifically, ONEsuite enables users to work remotely on an interface designed to allow them to create, manage, and deliver communications with minimum instruction as they interact with customers across channels in real time.

From a financial perspective, ONEsuite eliminates the need to spend millions purchasing siloed software technology and integrating additional solutions in customer communications management, content services, marketing automation, digital asset management, and marketing resource management, among others.

O'Neil Digital Solutions (ODS), a division of William O'Neil Companies, has been a recognized leader in technology-driven, marketing communication services for nearly five decades. Forward-thinking, resourceful, and nimble, O'Neil Digital Solutions specializes in Customer Communication Management (CCM) and provides solutions for Customer Experience Management (CXM) for the Healthcare, Insurance, and Financial Services industries. Its innovative SAAS solution, ONEsuite, is a robust CCM/CSM platform that supports every stakeholder throughout our client's enterprise. Its latest release, ONEscore, is a data analytics engine that enables clients to accurately study recipient behavior in real time and properly segment their customers using 360° live personas. For more information, visit www.oneildigitalsolutions.com.

