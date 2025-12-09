MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CCM Hockey announces a multi-year partnership with the Montreal Canadiens organization and the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation, whose mission is to encourage physical activity and a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth. This new partnership positions CCM as the official sponsor of the Bleu Blanc Bouge skating program, which has the goal of making hockey more accessible to all and supports hockey growth in local communities.

CCM Hockey Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and the Montreal Canadiens’ organization (CNW Group/CCM Hockey)

As the official sponsor of the Bleu Blanc Bouge skating program, CCM will supply helmets and skates to more than 650 underprivileged kids throughout Quebec to participate in a six-week learn-to-skate program. Partnering with the Montreal Canadiens aligns with CCM's values and goals to grow the game of hockey at a grassroots level and make the sport of hockey more inclusive.

"Partnering with the Canadiens' Foundation aligns with our values and mission to grow the game of hockey and have a big impact on our local community.'' said Marrouane Nabih, CEO of CCM Hockey. "This reflects our commitment to hockey and to help make the wonderful sport of hockey more accessible.''

CCM will also be donating equipment to the Foundation's flagship program, which consists of building and activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks across Quebec. CCM is proud to give back to their local community and provide the opportunity for kids to enjoy the sport of hockey.

"We are grateful for CCM's continued commitment to the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation and its direct support of the youth who are at the heart of everything we do," said Geoff Molson, owner, president and CEO of the Montreal Canadiens. "This strategic partnership will enhance the efforts on our Bleu Blanc Bouge rinks, providing children with the opportunities and equipment they need to discover hockey and the joy of skating."

This partnership between both local Montreal companies extends to the Montreal Canadiens organization, an iconic organization whose impact reaches far beyond Quebec, inspiring children and communities internationally.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including NHL and PWHL stars like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, Dustin Wolf, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Sarah Nurse, Taylor Heise, Ann-Renée Desbiens and Erin Ambrose. CCM Hockey is also an official supplier of the PWHL, and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League and several NCAA and National teams.

About the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has invested over $54.4 million in the community. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project – the Bleu Blanc Bouge program – which consists of building and activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to more than 1,000 charitable endeavors, working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec, whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foudation.canadiens.com.

SOURCE CCM Hockey